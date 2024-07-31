Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Hot Girl Style to the Kamala Harris Campaign Trail

Make political fashion fun again.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris's rally
Vice President Kamala Harris only announced her bid for president a week ago and already, she's got an A-list cabinet in place. Meet her new "Head of Security," Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper showed out for the Atlanta stop on the Harris campaign trail with her signature "hot girl" style on display. Jokingly calling herself "Thee new Head of Security," Stallion showed her support for the Democratic presidential candidate with a performance and a dedicated TikTok dance.

Stallion wore her best "corporate sleaze," bringing the trendy aesthetic to the political space. She took the stage to perform her hit song "Mamushi," wearing a Democrat-blue two-piece suit and matching tie.

To align with her signature risqué style, the rapper paired her co-ord with a white button-up that was cropped at the waist. She paired the look with black boots and a contrasting red lip—you know, because *America.*

While performing "Body," Stallion commented on Harris' stance on women's rights. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies and if you want to keep loving your body—you know who to vote for!"

The rapper continued, saying: "I’m so happy to be here Atlanta! We’re about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president! Let’s get this done!"

megan thee stallion performs for kamala harris

Megan Thee Stallion performs "Mamushi" at a rally for Vice President Harris.

Vice President Harris, meanwhile, wore a slate gray suit and a simple white T-shirt. Dressing both for the job she has and the job she wants, the candidate accessorized with layered gold necklaces strung with pearls and a contrasting silver flag pin.

kamala harris speaks at her rally

Vice President Harris takes the stage in a slate blue double-breasted suit.

"Ours is a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom. Across our nation, we are witnessing a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights," Harris told the crowd. "I don't have to tell folks in Atlanta, that generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom and now the baton is in our hands."

Bottom line: Hot girls vote.

