Everything Your Favorite Stars Have Worn to the Met Gala

1 of 69
Rihanna, 2009
A Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.
2 of 69
Rihanna, 2014
A white Stella McCartney crop top and ruched skirt.
3 of 69
Rihanna, 2015
A custom Guo Pei fur-trimmed silk cape and headdress that launched a thousand memes.
4 of 69
Rihanna, 2017
A Comme des Garçons dress covered with paillettes.
5 of 69
Gigi Hadid, 2015
A stunning red DVF dress.
6 of 69
Gigi Hadid, 2016
A custom Tommy Hilfiger dress.
7 of 69
Gigi Hadid, 2017
An asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger dress.
8 of 69
Kylie Jenner, 2016
A Balmain sequined dress at her first-ever Met Gala.
10 of 69
Selena Gomez, 2014
A floor-length Diane von Furstenberg gown.
11 of 69
Selena Gomez, 2015
A white cut-out Vera Wang dress.
12 of 69
Selena Gomez, 2016
A Louis Vuitton dress and boots.
14 of 69
Beyoncé, 2008
A creamy colored strapless gown by Armani Prive.
15 of 69
Beyoncé, 2015
A sheer Givenchy gown covered with floral jeweled embellishments.
16 of 69
Beyoncé, 2016
A body-hugging latex Givenchy gown.
17 of 69
Kendall Jenner, 2014
A custom-designed Topshop dress.
18 of 69
Kendall Jenner, 2015
A sparkling green Calvin Klein gown.
19 of 69
Kylie Jenner, 2016
A cut-out Atelier Versace gown.
20 of 69
Kendall Jenner, 2017
A glitter La Perla slip dress.
21 of 69
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014
A custom, black and white Oscar de la Renta gown with evening gloves.
22 of 69
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016
A white capri-pant and button-down-coat.
23 of 69
Bella Hadid, 2015
A custom Topshop dress with embroidered flowers.
24 of 69
Bella Hadid, 2016
A strapless black Givenchy gown.
25 of 69
Bella Hadid, 2017
An Alexander Wang bodysuit.
26 of 69
Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999
A floor-length blue snake print dress with a keyhole detail.
27 of 69
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2012
A pale purple Prada mini-dress.
28 of 69
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2013
A hot pink Valentino dress with sheer paneling across the front and sleeves.
29 of 69
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2017
A one-shoulder Calvin Klein dress.
30 of 69
Emma Stone, 2011
A black floral gown by Lanvin.
