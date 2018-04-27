Everything Your Favorite Stars Have Worn to the Met Gala

The Met Gala, otherwise known as the Oscars of fashion, is a sartorial playground for Hollywood to experiment with its style. The annual fundraising event has brought us headpieces and sweeping trains, a boatload of feathers and jewels, and some of the most breathtaking fashion moments we've ever seen. Ahead of this year's event, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, we're looking at what some of our favorite red carpet stars have worn throughout the years.