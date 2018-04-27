Today's Top Stories
Everything Your Favorite Stars Have Worn to the Met Gala

Hits and misses and everything in between.

The Met Gala, otherwise known as the Oscars of fashion, is a sartorial playground for Hollywood to experiment with its style. The annual fundraising event has brought us headpieces and sweeping trains, a boatload of feathers and jewels, and some of the most breathtaking fashion moments we've ever seen. Ahead of this year's event, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, we're looking at what some of our favorite red carpet stars have worn throughout the years.

Rihanna, 2009

A Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Rihanna, 2014

A white Stella McCartney crop top and ruched skirt.

Rihanna, 2015

A custom Guo Pei fur-trimmed silk cape and headdress that launched a thousand memes.

Rihanna, 2017

A Comme des Garçons dress covered with paillettes.

Gigi Hadid, 2015

A stunning red DVF dress.

Gigi Hadid, 2016

A custom Tommy Hilfiger dress.

Gigi Hadid, 2017

An asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger dress.

Kylie Jenner, 2016

A Balmain sequined dress at her first-ever Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner, 2017

A naked Versace dress.

Selena Gomez, 2014

A floor-length Diane von Furstenberg gown.

Selena Gomez, 2015

A white cut-out Vera Wang dress.

Selena Gomez, 2016

A Louis Vuitton dress and boots.

Selena Gomez, 2017

A cream Coach dress.

Beyoncé, 2008

A creamy colored strapless gown by Armani Prive.

Beyoncé, 2015

A sheer Givenchy gown covered with floral jeweled embellishments.

Beyoncé, 2016

A body-hugging latex Givenchy gown.

Kendall Jenner, 2014

A custom-designed Topshop dress.

Kendall Jenner, 2015

A sparkling green Calvin Klein gown.

Kylie Jenner, 2016

A cut-out Atelier Versace gown.

Kendall Jenner, 2017

A glitter La Perla slip dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014

A custom, black and white Oscar de la Renta gown with evening gloves.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016

A white capri-pant and button-down-coat.

Bella Hadid, 2015

A custom Topshop dress with embroidered flowers.

Bella Hadid, 2016

A strapless black Givenchy gown.

Bella Hadid, 2017

An Alexander Wang bodysuit.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999

A floor-length blue snake print dress with a keyhole detail.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2012

A pale purple Prada mini-dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2013

A hot pink Valentino dress with sheer paneling across the front and sleeves.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2017

A one-shoulder Calvin Klein dress.

Emma Stone, 2011

A black floral gown by Lanvin.

