5 Non-Cheesy​ July 4th Outfit Ideas From Your Favorite Celebs

Because outfit planning starts now.
On July 4th, before you hop into the pool with a cocktail in hand, you’ll want to show up to the backyard BBQ or rooftop party dressed in your summer best. If wearing red, white, and blue from head to toe doesn't appeal to you, there are other outfit ideas, courtesy of your favorite stars below, that are well-ventilated, casual, and cute. Whether you chose an easy red jumpsuit or forgo all independence-day traditions by showing up in a denim shorts and black tee, as long as your comfortable that's all that matters.
Stars and stripes is the standard fare for July 4th outfits, so change it up with a floral print à la Lily Aldridge. You hit two of the three flag colors with the white and red, so it’s definitely still appropriate for the day’s festivities. A simple dress like Aldridge’s Reformation number is the definition of slip on and go, but if you want that additional fashion girl touch, pile on the jewelry. Style your effortless look with white mules and that trendy bag you turn to on your days off.
The surest way to stand out in the crowd while you watch the fireworks is in red. Get inspired by Ashley Madekwe and add a red jumpsuit to your list as a July 4th outfit contender. This option gives you the greatest mobility, so you can sit cross-legged on the grass or run around with your nieces and nephews. Accessorize your jumpsuit with a pair of t-strap sandals, sunglasses, and a bag. Another option: Swap out the shoulder bag and travel light with just a clutch.
Let the holiday fervor get the best of you with a star-spangled top. Tuck it into a denim mini skirt for that all-American look Kendall Jenner’s channeling. This street style outfit is perfect if you’re planning to spend the day on a rooftop with friends (make sure to take plenty of photos!). Instead of sandals or heels, take the model off-duty approach and pair the look with ankle boots. My choice is patent leather for that sleek and shiny feel.
If you’re in a panic over what to wear, follow Olivia Palermo’s lead and select an all-white look. This basic outfit is so easy to throw together (think of all the white pieces you own), it’ll only take minutes to pull together. You’ll need two items: a white T-shirt and a white skirt. Palermo added texture to her overall look with an eyelet pattern midi skirt, but you can easily emulate that feel with a ruffle design or a breezy, chiffon number. Slip on some sunglasses and you’ll be all dressed and ready while your roommates ponder over their own outfits.
Pull a Gigi Hadid and go for denim on denim. The key to making this outfit look uniform is by selecting a jacket and jeans of the same or similar wash. To emphasize a waistline, choose a crop jean jacket or top (in red for July 4th). The most difficult styling trick in this particular look, however, is what to wear underneath. Take this cue from Hadid, who expertly matched her shirt to her boots for a consistent color scheme. The best part about this outfit is that you can re-wear it to work the next day. Though, perhaps you could substitute the crop top for a longer shirt that doesn’t expose your belly button.
