5 Non-Cheesy​ July 4th Outfit Ideas From Your Favorite Celebs

5 Gigi Hadid

Pull a Gigi Hadid and go for denim on denim. The key to making this outfit look uniform is by selecting a jacket and jeans of the same or similar wash. To emphasize a waistline, choose a crop jean jacket or top (in red for July 4th). The most difficult styling trick in this particular look, however, is what to wear underneath. Take this cue from Hadid, who expertly matched her shirt to her boots for a consistent color scheme. The best part about this outfit is that you can re-wear it to work the next day. Though, perhaps you could substitute the crop top for a longer shirt that doesn’t expose your belly button.

Shop similar: 1. Ksubi jean jacket, $215; 2. Topshop stripe top, $18; 3. Zara sunglasses, $26; 4. Aquazzura boots, $895; 5. GRLFRND jeans, $250