30 Luxe Loungewear Finds From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale I Can't Stop Thinking About

As someone who works in fashion, I spend a surprisingly large amount of time in loungewear. With morning workouts, WFH days, and lazy weekends on my calendar, leggings and sweatpants are an integral part of my wardrobe. As such, I'll never turn down a new cozy piece to freshen up my growing loungewear collection, especially if said piece is on a major discount. Now that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is in full swing, there are hundreds of deals to mull over, so I took the liberty of scouting the discounted comfy clothes worth your while.

After spending hours scrolling through the massive sale, I found everything you need to live your most comfortable life. From stylish pajamas you'll want to stay all day in (including cool PJs for summer), to chic activewear that works just as well in the gym as on the couch, these finds will have you lounging in fashionable bliss. I even found essential underwear and socks to ensure a cozy feel from head to toe.

Keep scrolling to shop 30 of my top picks from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The event is running from July 15 through August 4, so you have plenty of time to score a new favorite loungewear set. Don't wait before adding that special something to your cart, though—these top deals have the tendency to sell out lightning fast.

Our Top Loungewear Deals on Nordstrom

Best Loungewear Set Deals on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dreamy Rib Pajamas (Were $59) $41 at Nordstrom Hot sleepers rejoice! This PJ set is sure to keep you cool with its soft, feather-light ribbed fabric. The slit in the top is a cool added detail, both in terms of style and comfort.

Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas (Were $65) $44 at Nordstrom With contrast piping and a notched collar, these pajamas are about as classic as they come. Reviews say they're lightweight and very soft, plus they come in eight colors and prints to suit your fancy.

Papinelle Anniversary Stripe Long Sleeve & Short Pajamas (Were $129) $97 at Nordstrom This pajama set is so chic that I'd be lying if I said I wasn't tempted to wear it outside my apartment. You can count on this set to be lightweight and airy so rest assured you'll look and feel cool heading to bed.

Nordstrom Oversize Shirting Short Pajamas (Were $75) $50 at Nordstrom If cotton pajamas are more your speed, consider this menswear-inspired set. They're breathable and lightweight enough for hot sleepers. Both pieces also work on their own as a very on-trend boxer short and classic button-down.

Barefoot Dreams® Cozychic® Ultra Lite® Knit Pajamas (Were $228) $153 at Nordstrom Imagine going to sleep in a warm, cozy blanket and you get these pajamas. They're made of a lighter version of Barefoot Dreams' signature blanket fabric so expect peak comfort while wearing these.

Open Edit 3-Piece Cozy Rib Pajamas (Were $89) $60 at Nordstrom If you work from home, this matching set is a surefire way to feel put together. You can wear this set across every season, making it a great investment for your loungewear wardrobe.

Best Activewear Deals on Nordstrom

Zella Studio Luxe Ballet Longline Sports Bra (Was $59) $40 at Nordstrom Sports bra don't have to be boring! The ruching on this find adds the cool factor so it'll stand out in your activewear collection. It'll make getting ready for your yoga class so much easier knowing you have this cute bra to throw on.

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings (Were $59) $40 at Nordstrom Whether you're heading to a workout or lounging around the house, these leggings are worth picking up. They're soft and stretchy, yet offer enough support to keep your comfortable during workouts.

Zella Studio Luxe Zip Hoodie (Was $99) $75 at Nordstrom It may be hard to believe, but it'll be jacket weather before you know it. Pick up this hoodie for an added layer on your early morning workouts. It's got zippered pockets for your necessities and offers plenty of stretch to move with you.

Spanx Get Moving 14-Inch Skort (Was $72) $48 at Nordstrom Pickleball is still as popular as ever and as much as it's a sport, I'd argue it's more of an opportunity to show off cute tenniscore looks. Wear this skort, complete with sculpting built-in shorts and sweat-wicking material, to your next match and you'll feel like a pro.

Zella Renew Mélange Support Crop Tank (Was $49) $33 at Nordstrom For all of my Pilates princesses out there, this tank will serve you well. It offers more coverage than a traditional sports bra, but it still offers support with a built-in shelf bra and sculpting fabric.

Zella Studio Luxe Pocket Bike Shorts (Were $59) $40 at Nordstrom These bike shorts are a must for extra-intense workouts or sweltering weather. These offer extra support around the stomach with a mesh layer on the waistband, and reviews say they're a great length to prevent chafing. The best part? They have pockets!

Best Top Deals on Nordstrom

Zella Breathe Active Tank (Was $35) $25 at Nordstrom With ample amount of room in the arms and a near-weightless, breathable feel, this tank is sure to keep you cool during the most intense workouts. I'm a big fan of the shorter hem too so it won't bunch up during exercises.

Madewell Softfade Oversize Cotton T-Shirt (Was $35) $23 at Nordstrom Just as soft as a vintage find, this T-shirt has that lived-in feel that'll make you never want to take it off. Its oversized fit makes it even more comfortable.

Treasure & Bond Rib Bishop Sleeve Cardigan (Was $80) $50 at Nordstrom Is there anything better than wrapping yourself up in a cozy cardigan? I don't think so, especially when it's as warm and soft as this one. Wear it now in the blasting AC, then come fall, wear it as a comfy, yet stylish layer.

Zella Cloud Fleece Sweatshirt (Was $59) $40 at Nordstrom One reviewer called this sweatshirt "cuddly soft" which is all the convincing I need to add it to my cart. It comes in five colors and you may be tempted to grab them all once you feel how comfy it is.

Halogen Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole (Was $25) $17 at Nordstrom It's never a bad idea to have an extra laying tank on hand. Whenever you need extra coverage, this cami, which fits snug and has adjustable shoulder straps, will be your new go-to.

Zella Relaxed Washed Long Sleeve Slub Tee (Was $45) $30 at Nordstrom This is a great T-shirt to throw on when you're in a rush, no matter if you're heading to the gym or to the grocery store. It's lightweight with a relaxed fit so you'll stay comfortable. The thumb holes are an added bonus, too.

Best Bottom Deals on Nordstrom

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $50 at Nordstrom The best linen pants are elevated enough for day-to-night styling and comfortable enough for lounging. This top-rated pair ticks both of those boxes. Marie Claire's Fashion Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla, who snagged the black pair, especially loves how soft they are.

Zella Live in Pocket Joggers (Were $65) $43 at Nordstrom As the name suggests, these joggers are so comfortable that you may want to wear them every single day. Reviewers agree they're the perfect weight—not too light, and not too heavy—and great for all occasions.

Spanx Airessentials 4-Inch Shorts (Were $78) $55 at Nordstrom I'm obsessed with Spanx's Airessentials line and will tell anyone I know to add a piece to the closet ASAP. These shorts (and the rest of the line) are made from a silky soft fabric with a breathable athletic feel. I hardly ever take off my Spanx sweatshirt, so I'm betting I would love these shorts just as much.

Sweaty Betty Explorer Tapered Athletic Pants (Were $128) $85 at Nordstrom As pointed out by one reviewer who packed two pairs to South America, these are the ultimate travel pants. "They are the best travel pants, light and comfortable, easy to wash, the best I have ever had," they write. They're breathable and quick-drying, which makes them easy to wash in a pinch.

Zella Plush Ottoman Shorts (Were $49) $33 at Nordstrom If you look closely, you'll see these shorts have a rib-knit, making them look so much more expensive than their current $33 price tag. Their longer hemline only adds to their elevated feel.

Caslon Cotton Blend Joggers (Were $80) $53 at Nordstrom Versatility is what makes these joggers stand out. You can wear them out with a fall jacket and T-shirt or lounge in them at home with a cozy sweater. Either way, no one will know that you're essentially wearing elevated sweatpants.

Best Underwear and Socks Deals on Nordstrom

True & Co The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette (Was $49) $32 at Nordstrom Bras can be a real pain—literally. You won't have any digging or bulging with this bralette, however. Reviews say it's exceptionally comfortable, and one rave review even says, "This is the best bra in the history of Western civilization!"

Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch High Waist Briefs (Were $20) $15 at Nordstrom You can still get a line-free look without having to wear a thong (or brave going commando!) with these briefs. They have seamless edges that look invisible underneath clothing, plus the extra high waist will help you feel supported.

Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Tri-Block Ankle Socks (Were $39) $27 at Nordstrom Bombas are some of the best socks I've ever put on my feet and now's your chance to try them out while they're on sale. They're thick, extra-cushioned, and hold up so well in the wash. Mine still look good as new I've had them for about two years nows.

Barefoot Dreams® 2-Pack Cozychic™ Socks (Were $38) $25 at Nordstrom These socks are made with the very same soft, fuzzy material that made Barefoot Dreams' blankets go viral, so you know they're comfortable. Put these on after a long day and I guarantee you'll feel more at ease.

On Gossamer 3-Pack Mesh Hip Bikinis (Were $48) $32 at Nordstrom Not only are these panties adorable, but reviewers note they're very comfortable, and don't ride up. One Nordstrom shopper even wrote, "It feels like I'm not wearing anything." If you fall in love with this set, there's two other colorways for you to grab as well.

Nordstrom 3-Pack Everyday Tab Ankle Socks (Were $15) $10 at Nordstrom I have some years-old socks that are in desperate need of replacement. For a little over $3 a pair, this deal is incitement enough to toss my dingy socks. I love the tab on the ankle too for extra cushioning.