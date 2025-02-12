I would be in hysterics if my denim collection suddenly disappeared from my closet. Jeans are one of the few fashion items I wear on a weekly (if not daily) basis. However, I've been trying to upgrade my rotation this winter. When I throw on a pair of rich-looking jeans, I know my wintery office outfit will be stylish and comfortable. But If you doubt that jeans can be fashionable, let me prove my point with a few discounted pairs from Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

Nordstrom currently has over 1,300 pairs of jeans discounted at up to 60 percent off during its annual Winter Sale. However, not just any pair is worthy of the "chic" label. First and foremost, opt for darker washes with a clean, non-distressed look for a more polished feel. Dark washes are a significant spring 2025 denim trend and tend to have a richer-looking feel than faded or light ones. Don't be afraid to embrace different silhouettes, either. Even of-the-moment barrel jeans and controversial skinny jeans can become chic with a few key details.

The 19 on-sale pairs below will give your denim wardrobe a much-needed upgrade. I found styles for everyone, whether you're a ride-or-die straight-leg fan or prefer baggier silhouettes. Don't wait too long before snagging your favorite pairs—Nordstrom's Winter Sale ends on February 17.

Madewell '90s Straight Leg Jeans (Were $128) $96 at Nordstrom These jeans are meant to fit like a vintage pair, so they are about as classic as they come.

Pistola Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $178) $134 at Nordstrom A longer length and wide-leg silhouette make these jeans look like trousers. They have just a touch of stretch, too, so you stay comfortable.

Paige Anessa High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $249) $187 at Nordstrom The best thing about Paige's denim selection is that they are surprisingly stretchy and soft without looking like it.

AGolde High Waist Stovepipe Jeans (Were $228) $153 at Nordstrom AGolde is an editor-favorite denim brand for a reason—every style feels like you can keep in your closet for years to come, and this pair is no different.

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129) $97 at Nordstrom These jeans are everything you could want in an everyday pair. High-waisted, long, and dark, they will work with nearly everything in your closet.

Paige Sawyer High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $259) $194 at Nordstrom These may have a lighter wash, but the straight-leg fit is too much of a classic to pass up. They're made of 100 percent cotton so that they will improve with every wear.

Madewell Superwide Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148) $111 at Nordstrom If I didn't know any better, I would've thought these jeans walked right off of the Spring 2025 runways. They hit three denim trends simultaneously with a dark wash, front seams, and a high waist.

BlankNYC Seamed Barrel Jeans (Were $98) $74 at Nordstrom If the trendy barrel shape wasn't enough to make these jeans stand out in your collection, the cool seam details will.

AG Stella Low Slung Palazzo Jeans (Were $245) $184 at Nordstrom These are the wide-leg jeans you need if you prefer a low-rise fit. They have a polished feel with a darker wash and extra-wide leg—but be warned that they run large.

Pistola Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $178) $134 at Nordstrom Enlarged cuffs were a major denim trend among the street style set last year, and I predict they will return in the upcoming months.

Rolla's Gigi Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans (Were $129) $90 at Nordstrom If you want to try out the Katie Holmes-approved barrel jeans trend, I suggest this under-$100 pair. They keep it classy with a polished dark wash and they offer a bit of stretch.

Treasure & Bond High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $100) $75 at Nordstrom If you want your outfit to look more put together, swap out your go-to denim for a pair of black jeans. It makes a world of difference in your final look.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans (Were $138) $97 at Nordstrom I'm a huge fan of white jeans, especially for spring. The added front seam gives this pair an extra chic touch.

Daze Downtown High Waist Split Hem Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98) $59 at Nordstrom The split hem on these jeans is a unique detail, allowing you to show off a trendy pair of shoes.

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129) $97 at Nordstrom These may be the lightest pair of jeans on this list, but don't get it twisted—they're just as elevated thanks to their long hem and extra high waist.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148) $104 at Nordstrom These jeans are supposed to mimic the look of trousers. They're a true black, too, so rest assured they won't fade in the wash.

Citizens of Humanity Zurie Nonstretch Ankle Jeans (Were $248) $186 at Nordstrom This pair proves skinny jeans can be elevated.

Rag & Bone Epic Peyton Pull-On High Waist Bootcut Jeans (Were $238) $167 at Nordstrom I didn't think it was possible, but Rag & Bone made pull-on pants chic. I would wear these with ballet flats and a sweater for a cozy, stylish look.

L'Agence Lenora Front Seam Flare Leg Jeans (Were $285) $214 at Nordstrom Flare jeans will never go out of style. The front seams are such a fresh detail.

