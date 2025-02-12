19 Rich-Looking Jeans From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale I’m Using to Elevate My Denim Collection

Top-tier picks I'll wear again and again.

split image of new york fall winter 2025 fashion week attendees wearing dark wash jeans
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

I would be in hysterics if my denim collection suddenly disappeared from my closet. Jeans are one of the few fashion items I wear on a weekly (if not daily) basis. However, I've been trying to upgrade my rotation this winter. When I throw on a pair of rich-looking jeans, I know my wintery office outfit will be stylish and comfortable. But If you doubt that jeans can be fashionable, let me prove my point with a few discounted pairs from Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

Nordstrom currently has over 1,300 pairs of jeans discounted at up to 60 percent off during its annual Winter Sale. However, not just any pair is worthy of the "chic" label. First and foremost, opt for darker washes with a clean, non-distressed look for a more polished feel. Dark washes are a significant spring 2025 denim trend and tend to have a richer-looking feel than faded or light ones. Don't be afraid to embrace different silhouettes, either. Even of-the-moment barrel jeans and controversial skinny jeans can become chic with a few key details.

The 19 on-sale pairs below will give your denim wardrobe a much-needed upgrade. I found styles for everyone, whether you're a ride-or-die straight-leg fan or prefer baggier silhouettes. Don't wait too long before snagging your favorite pairs—Nordstrom's Winter Sale ends on February 17.

Madewell '90s Straight Leg Jeans (Were $128)

Madewell '90s Straight Leg Jeans (Were $128)

These jeans are meant to fit like a vintage pair, so they are about as classic as they come.

Pistola Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $178)

Pistola Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $178)

A longer length and wide-leg silhouette make these jeans look like trousers. They have just a touch of stretch, too, so you stay comfortable.

Anessa High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Paige Anessa High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $249)

The best thing about Paige's denim selection is that they are surprisingly stretchy and soft without looking like it.

High Waist Stovepipe Jeans
AGolde High Waist Stovepipe Jeans (Were $228)

AGolde is an editor-favorite denim brand for a reason—every style feels like you can keep in your closet for years to come, and this pair is no different.

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129)

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129)

These jeans are everything you could want in an everyday pair. High-waisted, long, and dark, they will work with nearly everything in your closet.

Paige Sawyer High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $259)

Paige Sawyer High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $259)

These may have a lighter wash, but the straight-leg fit is too much of a classic to pass up. They're made of 100 percent cotton so that they will improve with every wear.

Superwide Leg Trouser Jeans
Madewell Superwide Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148)

If I didn't know any better, I would've thought these jeans walked right off of the Spring 2025 runways. They hit three denim trends simultaneously with a dark wash, front seams, and a high waist.

BlankNYC Seamed Barrel Jeans (Were $98)

BlankNYC Seamed Barrel Jeans (Were $98)

If the trendy barrel shape wasn't enough to make these jeans stand out in your collection, the cool seam details will.

AG Stella Low Slung Palazzo Jeans (Were $245)

AG Stella Low Slung Palazzo Jeans (Were $245)

These are the wide-leg jeans you need if you prefer a low-rise fit. They have a polished feel with a darker wash and extra-wide leg—but be warned that they run large.

Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Pistola Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $178)

Enlarged cuffs were a major denim trend among the street style set last year, and I predict they will return in the upcoming months.

Rolla's Gigi Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans (Were $129)

Rolla's Gigi Ankle Barrel Leg Jeans (Were $129)

If you want to try out the Katie Holmes-approved barrel jeans trend, I suggest this under-$100 pair. They keep it classy with a polished dark wash and they offer a bit of stretch.

Treasure & Bond High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were

Treasure & Bond High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $100)

If you want your outfit to look more put together, swap out your go-to denim for a pair of black jeans. It makes a world of difference in your final look.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans (Were $138)

I'm a huge fan of white jeans, especially for spring. The added front seam gives this pair an extra chic touch.

Daze Downtown High Waist Split Hem Straight Leg Jeans

Daze Downtown High Waist Split Hem Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98)

The split hem on these jeans is a unique detail, allowing you to show off a trendy pair of shoes.

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129)

These may be the lightest pair of jeans on this list, but don't get it twisted—they're just as elevated thanks to their long hem and extra high waist.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans (Were

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148)

These jeans are supposed to mimic the look of trousers. They're a true black, too, so rest assured they won't fade in the wash.

Zurie Nonstretch Ankle Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Zurie Nonstretch Ankle Jeans (Were $248)

This pair proves skinny jeans can be elevated.

Rag & bone Epic Peyton Pull-On High Waist Bootcut Jeans (Was $238)

Rag & Bone Epic Peyton Pull-On High Waist Bootcut Jeans (Were $238)

I didn't think it was possible, but Rag & Bone made pull-on pants chic. I would wear these with ballet flats and a sweater for a cozy, stylish look.

L'Agence Lenora Front Seam Flare Leg Jeans (Were $285)

L'Agence Lenora Front Seam Flare Leg Jeans (Were $285)

Flare jeans will never go out of style. The front seams are such a fresh detail.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸