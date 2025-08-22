How I Packed for Two Northern Italian Destinations With a Single Carry-On
For stylist Alexis Badiyi, editing down made everything simpler and more fun.
For a spontaneous getaway to Italy with my fiancé, I wanted to treat myself as I would a client, pre-styled and intentionally packed. With planes, trains, and cobblestones ahead, I knew I wanted to bring as much ease to the trip as possible.
My solution: I packed one carry-on for two destinations, Milan and Lake Garda. Styling every piece to earn its place, my tight edit could slip from a Milanese aperitivo to a lakeside lunch.
Editing down to a carry-on made everything simpler, but also more fun. I noticed how the same pieces felt different in each place, just as I did. A scarf, a pair of trousers, a pouch: each imbued with the essence of the trip and intrinsic to the places I wore them. They inspired the way I want to continue traveling: light, versatile, and in the moment. Ahead, see how I mixed, layered, and wore my favorite travel pieces on repeat.
My Carry-On MVPs
Each of these pieces pulled double or triple duty, proving that a well-edited carry-on can feel expansive when every piece earns its place.
Now, on to my travel diary.
For a Day at Villa Necchi
After checking into the hotel and a quick shower, I combatted my jet lag with a Coke Zero and made my way to Villa Necchi, a place I return to each trip.
The trench was the quiet hero: lightweight, with a mid-calf hemline that echoed the 1930s silhouettes of the home itself. It made me feel, fleetingly, like the lady of the house.
For Visiting Milan Local Favorites
The next day, lunch with my friend Silvia led to an afternoon of exploring local shops and ended at dinner with my fiancé.
For the warm evening, I swapped the shawl for a tonal tank, added a lip, and doubled the necklace. It's proof that accessories can completely shift a look without changing the base pieces.
For a Lake Garda Lunch
After a short journey, we arrived at the lake for our first scenic afternoon.
The look struck the right balance: elegant yet easy for a long lunch at a lakeside restaurant, followed by wandering through the town.
For a Trip to Isola di Garda
A silk scarf is my ultimate travel multi-tasker. As we walked along Isola di Garda, it served as a hair accessory, skirt, and shawl when the wind picked up.
For a Farewell to Milan
On our last day, the train brought us back to Milan for a few final stops before departing.
Polished yet practical, this look carried me straight from the train to a museum visit and final errands on our last day. A mix of vintage silk, market finds, and easy tailoring, it was a fitting send-off to a city I never quite tire of.
Alexis Badiyi is a stylist and creative consultant based in New York. She authors the popular Substack Repertoire and has worked with brands including Birkenstock, Missoni, Ralph Lauren, rag & bone, and more.