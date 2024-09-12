Without fail, LaPointe provides one of the most buzzy runway shows of New York Fashion Week each season. In February, for example, the luxury label opened their bi-annual show with a yellow school bus branded with the company logo. The season before that, models marched through the cobblestone sidewalks of SoHo, bringing LaPointe's signature feathers and foil to the streets of NYC. This September, the brand has, once again, made waves—and this time, they did it without hosting a show at all.

“I felt like the runway had become expected of us and wanted to do something completely different," Sally LaPointe said on the brand's website. "I knew that whatever we did instead had to be something meaningful that really spoke to the heart of the brand and our community."

That something was replacing a runway populated by dozens of models with a single campaign fronted by the Oprah Winfrey. With the famous talk show host in mind, LaPointe crafted their Spring 2025 collection, "The Muse." Though new designs embody the luxe-glam look LaPointe is known for (featuring sequins, fringe, and brightly-colored plumes), they also channel Oprah's elegant personal style.

“I view Oprah as my North Star,” LaPointe said in a press release. “We have been dressing her periodically for a few years now, so I have gotten to understand her style and what she gravitates towards. She epitomizes who the LaPointe woman is in every way: a strong, courageous individual who dresses for herself and no one else."

The drop contains all the makings of a stylish, metropolitan wardrobe, combining impeccable tailoring with opulent design details. Floor-length statement coats, embellished tops, wide-leg trousers, and more, are all available for pre-order now.

“The main reason I said yes was because of how warm and open Sally was when I first met her," Oprah said in the same release. "She is a woman in power, empowering other women through her work, her artistry and her clothes—and I wanted to support that.”

As the collection's inspiration, it was only natural that Oprah also modeled in the coinciding campaign images. Shot by Ruven Afanador, the photographs turned LaPointe's website into an Oprah Winfrey stan account.

One photo featured Oprah wearing blue jeans (yes, jeans!), styled with a sequin, mesh blouse with a billowing cape. Baggy denim, a staple of casual style, felt delightfully at odds with the host's refined, professional-chic style.

She's never looked better.