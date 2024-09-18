Since the invention of TikTok, the fashion industry has been cycling through endless viral aesthetics—many of which are normal clothes with a whimsical name attached. "Quiet luxury," "old money," and "stealth wealth" are all just wearing neutrals, "cottagecore" is just existing in a white dress, and "coastal grandma" is really just liking linen.

And while the "rich auntie" look does have a more specific vibe, what it really boils down to is that big DINK energy. It's the way a grown woman dresses when she has a disposable income and no kids. She's comfy, she's stylish, and she's spending her money on designer handbags, not diaper bags.

In the world of pop culture, there's no greater DINK than Oprah Winfrey. The billionaire talk show host is the embodiment of the genre, with her elevated but wearable personal style. (She's so iconic, fashion brand LaPointe recently released a collection in her honor, dressing the star in luxurious feathers and sequins and silks.)

Though everything she wears is a representation of the "rich auntie" aesthetic (given that she is, in fact, a rich auntie), Oprah's latest look is definitely one for the mood board.

Oprah attends a TV taping in Chloé sneakers and a crossbody bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 17, she was photographed wearing the ultimate comfy-casual outfit, with a few luxurious details. Overall, her look was one of stylish functionality, featuring a denim-inspired flight suit that was cinched at the waist with a knotted belt.

A closer look at Oprah's denim jumpsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessories, too, were along that same vein: gold statement earrings, a Brunello Cucinelli crossbody, and a pair of $850 Chloe sneakers. Hands-free and comfortable, her look was the ultimate for a wealthy woman on the go.

This is the DINK representation we deserve.