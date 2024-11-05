Thus far, Harris/Walz campaign rallies have been headlined by more celebrities than Coachella. Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, have taken the political stage in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Oprah Winfrey has campaigned for the Democratic candidate on more than one occasion and, last night, she was the final celebrity guest on the 2024 campaign trail.

On Nov. 4, one day before the US presidential election, the talk show host spoke in Philadelphia, PA, in an attempt to swing the battleground state. Her presence was meaningful (Oprah invited a group of first-time voters on stage) and her outfit, too, sent an important message.

Holding hands with VP Harris, Oprah wore a pearlescent power suit that positively glowed. She kept to the approachable fashion aesthetic often utilized by the Harris/Walz camp, styling her two-piece set with casual staples. Underneath, she wore a graphic tee emblazoned with the words "YES SHE CAN," sending a message of support for the country's first woman vice president.

Oprah Winfrey held hands with democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In lieu of your typical high-heels, Oprah went for a more relaxed footwear option—one VP Harris herself favors. She chose a pair of cool white sneakers that matched her shimmering suit perfectly.

Vice President Harris has famously worn sneakers throughout her White House tenure and on the campaign trail, as well. The comfortable shoes signify a readiness for action and the desire to put boots on the ground and do the work.

Oprah chose a shimmering shite suit and matching sneakers for the VP Harris's final rally. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You have got to vote. And listen, I know some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised and maybe inconsequential. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every single vote, every one is going to matter,” Oprah told the Pennsylvania audience.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to cast a ballot again," she said, referencing former president Donald Trump's statement that Americans “won’t have to [vote] any more,” if he wins.

On stage, Oprah warned audiences of the dangers of another Trump presidency. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Deciding not to decide, that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future,” Oprah continued. "We are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand. All the anxiety and fear you are feeling, you’re feeling that because you sense the danger. And you change that with your vote.”