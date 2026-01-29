Sitting across from Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie and Hannah Dodd, on a floral love seat in a gilded suite at the Claridge’s hotel in London, it’s immediately clear that playing sisters Eloise and Francesca on the Shonda Rhimes romance series has carried into their real-life relationship. The actors finish each other's sentences. They nudge elbows at the mention of an on-set inside joke. At one point, Dodd starts playing with a diamond dangling from Jessie’s ring, seemingly without even realizing it.

It’s the perfect environment to talk about the new Pandora and Bridgerton jewelry collection, titled Rules To Love By , that Jessie and Dodd are the faces of. Throughout season 4—part one debuts on Netflix on January 29, followed by part two on February 26—you’ll see the sisters accessorized with lilac wisteria choker necklaces, bow studs, and butterfly tennis bracelets from the capsule.

“I've never done a campaign with a brand before,” Jessie tells me, “and I don't foresee it becoming a regular thing, to be honest. But our costume designer, John Glaser, was so enthusiastic about working with Pandora to make pieces for the show. And I just really adore Hannah.”

At this, Dodd giggles. “We’re ‘accidental twins’—our fans call Francesa and Eloise that because they're born on the same day a year apart,” she says. “On the show, we rarely have scenes together, so when we’re setting up a shot, we’ll be in the background, like, ‘No, you see, I think Francesca and Eloise would be hugging at this moment?’"

The dreamy photos see Jessie and Dodd styled by Harry Lambert in empire-waist gowns, diamond chokers, and recycled silver ear cuffs encrusted with crystals. They both agree that the shoot has been a highlight of their time working with the jewelry brand.

“We mostly just held each other's hands during the shoot,” Jessie says, laughing as she remembers one particular image where the actresses hold a loving embrace. “That wasn't even a planned shot. They could have looked at us in any given moment, and we were in that pose. All of this—it’s been a real joy. Even today, doing interviews for five hours straight, I'm like, Oh, it's fine because we just get to hang out all day.”

I certainly can’t think of a better way to spend time with my bestie than by sitting in a hotel suite that looks like a Regency era recreation, sipping tea, giggling, and wearing sparkling crystals and freshwater pearls.

As for the actors' personal favorites from the Pandora and Bridgerton collection, Jessie’s partial to anything dotted with baby-blue crystal bows: “Eloise wears a lot of the bow pieces this show, so they make me think of her—and I just adore anything about Eloise.” Dodd finds the 14k gold-plated bee and freshwater pearl ring “sweet—sorry, literal, but it’s true.” (Fans of the Netflix series will know bees are a packed symbol in the show, representing—spoiler!—the death of patriarch Edmund Bridgerton, as well as buzz and gossip.)

Of course, a Pandora collection wouldn’t be complete without new charms. You, dearest gentle reader, can now add 14k gold-plated miniature dance card and gem-studded teabag charms (a wink at Lady Whistledown’s passion for gossip) to your assortment.

Pandora x Bridgerton is now available online and in Pandora stores.

