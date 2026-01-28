Dearest gentle reader, the night we've all been waiting for is almost upon us—the Bridgerton season 4 premiere! Tomorrow, the latest installment of the Shondaland mega hit will finally be released on Netflix, and I'm thrilled to tell you that it's really, really good. Yes, I was lucky enough to see an advanced screening of the latest love story between one Benedict Bridgerton and his potential wife-to-be, Sophie Baek (no spoilers here) at the global premiere in Paris. Why, you ask? Well, there's a new Bridgerton collab to add to your collection, specifically with Dove, and they brought me to the City of Light to check it out. Let's just say, your skin is going to be so grateful.

The Dove x Bridgerton Limited-Edition Collection is finally available to shop in-store at Target, and features an array of products to help the user "feel royal beyond boundaries," according to the brand. There are four main scent categories across the collection: Moonlit Masquerade, featuring notes of fresh hydrangea, eucalyptus, florals, and a warm, musky base. Whispering Wisteria, with notes of orchids, champagne, watery florals, and a woody core. Raspberry Rendezvous, which is inspired by an oh-so-English teatime, featuring notes of juicy raspberry, rose, peony, whipped cream, vanilla, and cedarwood. And finally, Love & Meadows, which is inspired by the meeting of Sophie and Benedict, and blends bergamot, wildflowers, rose, cedarwood, and amber.

Can we all just take a moment for this Dove x Bridgerton display in Paris? (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

The collaboration between Dove and Bridgerton has also resulted in a new campaign, "Let Them Talk" (you can see the stunning campaign video on Instagram and Dove.com) which champions beauty authenticity and hopes to empower women "to be seen exactly as they are," per the brand's press release. Given how highly anticipated season 4 is after a year and a half since the last installment, I'm sure there will be plenty of chatter happening after the first four episodes drop.

So, what products are getting the Bridgerton treatment exactly? Body mists are one of the most intriguing options (a category that is primed to be one of 2026's hottest fragrance trends), as well as body wash, antiperspirant deodorant (I'm wearing mine in Whispering Wisteria as I type this), body scrubs, liquid hand wash, and the cult-favorite Dove Beauty Bar. All six product types are available in each of the four scents, so no matter what your olfactory personality leans toward, you can scoop up a limited-edition goodie to add to your total body care regimen. I wouldn't wait on these products, though—if the rabid Bridgerton fandom is any indication, they might not be available for long.

Shop a few of my favorites from the collection, and join me in squealing over the new season, and new love story, very soon.

