Rihanna Celebrates Her 37th Year Wearing a Reinvented Birthday Suit and $4,500 Dior Bag
A new take on the birthday girl uniform.
We all know how hard Rihanna goes "when it's not even my birthday." Naturally, when the big day does come around, she goes all in.
On Feb. 20, Rihanna lived up to those famous song lyrics, celebrating her 37th solar return in style. Effectively reinventing the concept of the "birthday suit," she eschewed the traditional party dress, instead opting for a mustard-colored blazer and contrasting black pants.
The pop star went full business professional, styling her mismatched pantsuit with a burgundy neck tie and a crisp white button-down. Though unexpected color trends where a theme of the evening, Rihanna's choice of accessories really helped to tie her look together. Her outfit add-ons were all black, and included Ray-Ban's classic wayfarers, as well as a pair of vintage-inspired needle-nose pumps.
Her hobo-style handbag, meanwhile, was one of the outfit's pricier additions. Courtesy of Dior, the slouchy D-Journey design rings in at $4,500 retail, making it a perfect present for the billionaire makeup mogul. (Taylor Swift carried the same bag with her Super Bowl Eve outfit.)
The "Birthday Cake" singer hosted her birthday celebration at celeb favorite restaurant The Nice Guy, in Beverly Hills. Of course, boyfriend A$AP Rocky was in attendance, and together, the pair continued their matching suiting streak.
Rocky wore his own rendition of the birthday suit, wearing a gray checked set layered under a khaki trench coat. The rapper honored his girlfriend by styling with the exact same accessories. He too wore a striped burgundy neck tie and Ray-Ban sunglasses.
If it's not this, I don't want it.
