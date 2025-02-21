Rihanna Celebrates Her 37th Year Wearing a Reinvented Birthday Suit and $4,500 Dior Bag

A new take on the birthday girl uniform.

Rihanna rings in her 37th birthday on Feb. 21 at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, surrounded by close friends and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, making it a night to remember.
We all know how hard Rihanna goes "when it's not even my birthday." Naturally, when the big day does come around, she goes all in.

On Feb. 20, Rihanna lived up to those famous song lyrics, celebrating her 37th solar return in style. Effectively reinventing the concept of the "birthday suit," she eschewed the traditional party dress, instead opting for a mustard-colored blazer and contrasting black pants.

The pop star went full business professional, styling her mismatched pantsuit with a burgundy neck tie and a crisp white button-down. Though unexpected color trends where a theme of the evening, Rihanna's choice of accessories really helped to tie her look together. Her outfit add-ons were all black, and included Ray-Ban's classic wayfarers, as well as a pair of vintage-inspired needle-nose pumps.

Rihanna rings in her 37th birthday on Feb. 20 at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, surrounded by close friends and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, making it a night to remember.

Rihanna kicked off Pisces season in a mismatched birthday suit.

Her hobo-style handbag, meanwhile, was one of the outfit's pricier additions. Courtesy of Dior, the slouchy D-Journey design rings in at $4,500 retail, making it a perfect present for the billionaire makeup mogul. (Taylor Swift carried the same bag with her Super Bowl Eve outfit.)

Medium D-Journey Bag in Shiny Goatskin
Dior Medium D-Journey Bag

The "Birthday Cake" singer hosted her birthday celebration at celeb favorite restaurant The Nice Guy, in Beverly Hills. Of course, boyfriend A$AP Rocky was in attendance, and together, the pair continued their matching suiting streak.

Rocky wore his own rendition of the birthday suit, wearing a gray checked set layered under a khaki trench coat. The rapper honored his girlfriend by styling with the exact same accessories. He too wore a striped burgundy neck tie and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Asap rocky rings in rihanna's 37th birthday on Feb. 20 at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood wearing a trench coat and matching tie.

A$AP Rocky coordinated with his girlfriend, accessorizing his own suit with the same tie and sunglasses.

If it's not this, I don't want it.

Shop Reinvented Birthday Staples Inspired By Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Madelyn Blazer in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew Madelyn Blazer

Sakai Slingback Pump
Tony Bianco Sakai Slingback Pump

The Elizabeth Trench Coat
Joe's Jeans The Elizabeth Trench Coat

Silk Satin Tie
Dries Van Noten Silk Satin Tie

High-Waisted Belted Trouser in Seasonless Wool | Black
Argent High-Waisted Belted Trouser

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Classic
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Classic

Raphaela Boyfriend Shirt
Marcella Raphaela Boyfriend Shirt

