Rihanna Will Definitely Borrow A$AP Rocky's Priceless New Bottega Veneta Bags
The rapper's designer bag collection is truly something to behold.
A$AP Rocky may be dating one of the most stylish women in the world, but Rihanna actually steals many of her most iconic pieces from his closet. Can you blame her? His personal archive is filled with some of the most tempting designer bags money can buy—not to mention several that money actually cannot buy.
In recent weeks, the rapper has been putting his colorful array of Bottega Veneta bags to good use as he schleps to and from the studio in New York City. The newest addition to his collection seems to be a gigantic orange tote featuring the brand's signature Intrecciato weave. Normally, this style retails for a cool $14,500. But upon closer inspection, Rocky's version is actually customized with four tiny "R" charms in the lower right corner—a nod to his and Rihanna's names, as well as those of their two sons, RZA and Riot. Fatherhood has never looked so chic.
Days later, Rocky pulled his slightly smaller baby blue Intrecciato bag out of storage for another studio session. The rapper previously carried the same bag during an outing with Rihanna in Los Angeles in mid-December.
It's worth mentioning, of course, that Rocky has a contractual relationship with Bottega Veneta. He's starred in multiple campaigns for the Italian brand, including a paparazzi-inspired photo shoot for the Pre-Spring 2024 collection that saw the star pose with a large bubblegum pink Andiamo bag. He even circled back to the ribbon-pink caryall for a dinner date with Rihanna to celebrate his 35th birthday in October 2023.
More recently, he brought a red snake print Sardine bag to sit front-row at the designer's Spring 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week last September.
A month later in October, he traded in the sculptural top-handle bag for a hot-off-the-runway yellow plastic shopping bag—the pièce de résistance of his 36th birthday outfit.
Surely, it won't be long before Rihanna snags the playful piece for herself. But in the meantime, she's treated us to plenty of borrowed-from-the-boyfriend moments. On Dec. 29, the mother of two was spotted shopping at Target in NYC wearing Rocky's $1,400 Bottega Veneta Haddock boots with a vintage leather jacket and jeans.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Dipping into one anothers' closets isn't new for the couple. In October, on a rainy day stroll through the city during Shanghai Fashion Week, Rihanna and Rocky matched in cherry red sneakers, which just so happen to come from the rapper's PUMA Inhale collaboration. RiRi even color-coordinated her PUMA sneakers with a ruby Bottega Veneta Intrecciato camera bag.
Clearly, none of Rocky's possessions are safe from Rihanna's grasp. But frankly, would we have it any other way? The best celebrity couple outfits come from those who eschew outdated notions about gender and fashion in favor of a truly unified closet. Perhaps Rocky will start borrowing Rihanna's extensive collection of fluffy fur hats next.
Shop Bottega Veneta Bags Inspired by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Kate's New Handbag Comes From a Centuries-Old Insider Favorite
Asprey has been dressing nobility for centuries.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Andrew Shunned by Sister Princess Anne From Windsor Castle Event Honoring His Alma Mater
The Duke of York reportedly didn't get an invite to the exclusive dinner, but he "would have loved to have attended."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is Dealing With "Huge Generational Pressure" as He Prepares for the Throne With Kate Middleton
"Disastrous members of the family" are reportedly "wary of his wrath."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Asprey Bag Boasts Centuries of Royal and Celebrity Approval
Asprey has been dressing nobility for centuries.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Keke Palmer Test-Drives the East-West Bag Trend With Dior's New Take on Princess Diana's Favorite Purse
The star looked ladylike at her latest 'One of Them Days' press tour stop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
5 Irresistible, Celebrity-Inspired Valentine's Day Outfits I Styled With J.Crew Sale Finds
Steal your Valentine's Day style cues from lover girls like Zendaya and Taylor Swift.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid Agree: The Penny Lane Coat Trend Will Always Be Famous
Celebrities can't get enough of this boho-chic closet staple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Post-Breakup Workout Outfit With the Coolest Under-$500 Tote Bag
Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Flashes a Closer Look at Her Rumored $30,000 Diamond Engagement Ring on "Date Night"
Her relationship status isn't confirmed, but the ring's valuation is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Who Is Jessica McCormack? Zendaya's Engagement Ring Designer and a Celebrity-Beloved Jeweler
Jessica McCormack's pieces are red-carpet staples.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
J.Crew's Araks Lingerie Collab Is a Valentine You Can Send Yourself
The label teamed up with Araks to design decadent silk bralettes.
By Halie LeSavage Published