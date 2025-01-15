Rihanna Will Definitely Borrow A$AP Rocky's Priceless New Bottega Veneta Bags

A$AP Rocky may be dating one of the most stylish women in the world, but Rihanna actually steals many of her most iconic pieces from his closet. Can you blame her? His personal archive is filled with some of the most tempting designer bags money can buy—not to mention several that money actually cannot buy.

In recent weeks, the rapper has been putting his colorful array of Bottega Veneta bags to good use as he schleps to and from the studio in New York City. The newest addition to his collection seems to be a gigantic orange tote featuring the brand's signature Intrecciato weave. Normally, this style retails for a cool $14,500. But upon closer inspection, Rocky's version is actually customized with four tiny "R" charms in the lower right corner—a nod to his and Rihanna's names, as well as those of their two sons, RZA and Riot. Fatherhood has never looked so chic.

A photo of A$AP Rocky carrying a customized orange leather Intrecciato bag from Bottega Veneta.

A$AP Rocky carries a customized orange leather Intrecciato bag from Bottega Veneta.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Cabat Large Leather Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Cabat Large Leather Tote Bag

Days later, Rocky pulled his slightly smaller baby blue Intrecciato bag out of storage for another studio session. The rapper previously carried the same bag during an outing with Rihanna in Los Angeles in mid-December.

A photo of A$AP Rocky schlepping a baby blue Bottega Veneta woven leather tote bag to the studio in January in New York City.

A$AP Rocky schleps a baby blue Bottega Veneta woven leather tote bag to the studio in January in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A photo of A$AP Rocky wearing the same light blue Bottega Intrecciato bag on a Dec. 17 date with Rihanna in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky wears the same light blue Bottega Intrecciato bag on a Dec. 17 date with Rihanna in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth mentioning, of course, that Rocky has a contractual relationship with Bottega Veneta. He's starred in multiple campaigns for the Italian brand, including a paparazzi-inspired photo shoot for the Pre-Spring 2024 collection that saw the star pose with a large bubblegum pink Andiamo bag. He even circled back to the ribbon-pink caryall for a dinner date with Rihanna to celebrate his 35th birthday in October 2023.

A photo of Rihanna in an all-black outfit and A$AP Rocky with a pink Bottega Veneta tote in hand heading to dinner at Carbone in New York City to celebrate the rapper's birthday in October 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky—with a pink Bottega Veneta tote in hand—head to dinner at Carbone in New York City to celebrate the rapper's birthday in October 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently, he brought a red snake print Sardine bag to sit front-row at the designer's Spring 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week last September.

A photo of A$AP Rocky sitting front-row at Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show in a black suit accessorized with a snake print Sardine bag.

A$AP Rocky sits front-row at Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show in a black suit accessorized with a snake print Sardine bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A month later in October, he traded in the sculptural top-handle bag for a hot-off-the-runway yellow plastic shopping bag—the pièce de résistance of his 36th birthday outfit.

A photo of Rihanna accompanying A$AP Rocky and his fresh-off-the-runway yellow plastic shopping bag to the rapper's 36th birthday celebration.

Rihanna accompanies A$AP Rocky and his fresh-off-the-runway yellow plastic shopping bag to the rapper's 36th birthday celebration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surely, it won't be long before Rihanna snags the playful piece for herself. But in the meantime, she's treated us to plenty of borrowed-from-the-boyfriend moments. On Dec. 29, the mother of two was spotted shopping at Target in NYC wearing Rocky's $1,400 Bottega Veneta Haddock boots with a vintage leather jacket and jeans.

A photo of Rihanna sporting her boyfriend's Bottega Veneta's Haddock boots with a leather jacket, jeans, and a graphic tee on a December Target run in NYC.

Rihanna sports her boyfriend's Bottega Veneta's Haddock boots with a leather jacket, jeans, and a graphic tee on a December Target run in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dipping into one anothers' closets isn't new for the couple. In October, on a rainy day stroll through the city during Shanghai Fashion Week, Rihanna and Rocky matched in cherry red sneakers, which just so happen to come from the rapper's PUMA Inhale collaboration. RiRi even color-coordinated her PUMA sneakers with a ruby Bottega Veneta Intrecciato camera bag.

A photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky touring Shanghai in matching red and white PUMA Inhale sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tour Shanghai in matching red and white PUMA Inhale sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, none of Rocky's possessions are safe from Rihanna's grasp. But frankly, would we have it any other way? The best celebrity couple outfits come from those who eschew outdated notions about gender and fashion in favor of a truly unified closet. Perhaps Rocky will start borrowing Rihanna's extensive collection of fluffy fur hats next.

