Rihanna Steals A$AP Rocky's Favorite $1,400 Bottega Veneta Boots For a Casual Trip to Target

Though Rihanna is known for her unexpected style, her outfits usually have a few things in common; She loves borrowing from the boys, she loves Bottega Veneta, and she loves a big furry hat. Generally, her outfits can be counted upon to feature one or all of these things—no matter how different they may be.

Over the weekend Riri was in her truest form, tapping into all three of her favorite aesthetics for a quick trip to Target. On Dec. 29, the beauty mogul was photographed in NYC wearing a vintage leather jacket, styled with dramatic pops of faux fur. She wore a fluffy bucket hat on her head, while clutching a green fur bucket bag in her hands.

Though her accessories were decidedly high-fashion, the base of Rihanna's outfit was pretty typical of a Sunday night Target run. She was dressed in loose-fit staples, including an oversized graphic tee and boyfriend jeans. Rihanna's shoes, meanwhile, belonged to her actual boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (these two love a good matching shoe moment).

Rihanna wears Bottega Veneta's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot for a Dec. 29 Target run. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rapper has worn these exact shoes—a pair of $1,400 Bottega Veneta boots from the men's department—on several occasions, even starring in the label's 2023 campaign promoting their release. A$AP's styling wasn't too far off in the photos—he also wore them with medium-wash jeans. But instead of topping with a T-shirt, like Riri, he layered two contrasting denim shirts.

Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, wore the same pair in 2023 for their inaugural campaign. (Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

The high-end footwear was a theme of Rihanna's weekend style. She wore the same Haddock boots the day before, on Dec. 28. On this occasion, she paired them with baggy gray jeans and a matching hoodie, layered under a massive fur coat. Her handbag of the day—a woven patent leather bucket bag—was also from the brand.

On Dec. 28, the singer wore the shoes, styled with jeans and a vintage fur coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're a Bottega couple through and through.

