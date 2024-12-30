Rihanna Steals A$AP Rocky's Favorite $1,400 Bottega Veneta Boots For a Casual Trip to Target

She's a Bottega babe through and through.

Rihanna is seen on December 29, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur hat and bottega veneta boots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Though Rihanna is known for her unexpected style, her outfits usually have a few things in common; She loves borrowing from the boys, she loves Bottega Veneta, and she loves a big furry hat. Generally, her outfits can be counted upon to feature one or all of these things—no matter how different they may be.

Over the weekend Riri was in her truest form, tapping into all three of her favorite aesthetics for a quick trip to Target. On Dec. 29, the beauty mogul was photographed in NYC wearing a vintage leather jacket, styled with dramatic pops of faux fur. She wore a fluffy bucket hat on her head, while clutching a green fur bucket bag in her hands.

Though her accessories were decidedly high-fashion, the base of Rihanna's outfit was pretty typical of a Sunday night Target run. She was dressed in loose-fit staples, including an oversized graphic tee and boyfriend jeans. Rihanna's shoes, meanwhile, belonged to her actual boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (these two love a good matching shoe moment).

Rihanna is seen on December 29, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur hat and bottega veneta boots

Rihanna wears Bottega Veneta's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot for a Dec. 29 Target run.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Men's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot in Ochre / Rubber
Bottega Veneta Men's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot

The rapper has worn these exact shoes—a pair of $1,400 Bottega Veneta boots from the men's department—on several occasions, even starring in the label's 2023 campaign promoting their release. A$AP's styling wasn't too far off in the photos—he also wore them with medium-wash jeans. But instead of topping with a T-shirt, like Riri, he layered two contrasting denim shirts.

asap rocky wears bottega veneta's haddock ankle boots in 2023 campaign photos

Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, wore the same pair in 2023 for their inaugural campaign.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

The high-end footwear was a theme of Rihanna's weekend style. She wore the same Haddock boots the day before, on Dec. 28. On this occasion, she paired them with baggy gray jeans and a matching hoodie, layered under a massive fur coat. Her handbag of the day—a woven patent leather bucket bag—was also from the brand.

Rihanna is seen on December 28, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur coat and bottega veneta boots

On Dec. 28, the singer wore the shoes, styled with jeans and a vintage fur coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They're a Bottega couple through and through.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸