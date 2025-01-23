Rihanna's Spicy Savage x Fenty Lingerie Campaign Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Mood Board

Happy Valentine's Day to Rihanna and Rihanna only. The mogul has kicked off the February festivities early this year, bringing a bit of much-needed love to a gloomy January.

Earlier this month, she launched a brand new V-Day collection at her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. Perfectly on-theme for the season, this collection is romantic as hell, featuring rose motifs and a whole lot of lace. As always, Rihanna herself starred in the coinciding campaign—alongside real-life couples, like Love Island's Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

The resulting photos are enough to get anyone hot and bothered (or at least very excited to buy some new lingerie). Today, a set of new images dropped, showing Rihanna sprawled out on a pile of multicolored roses. She wore the brand's Les Roses Lace Teddy—a $45 style that's embroidered with crimson blooms—and styled it with even more sultry Savage x Fenty merch.

Rihanna models Savage x Fenty's new Valentine's Day teddy. (Image credit: Savage x Fenty)

Beyond the floral motif, the primary theme for this campaign was in 1940s-era pin-up style. In earlier images, Rihanna wore her hair in retro victory curls to model a bright red bra set. In these newly-released pics, however, the pop star channels another sultry trend of the era: thigh-high stockings.

Underneath her thong-style onesie, Rihanna wore a black lace garter belt connected to a pair of black, sheer hose. The style was fairly, standard, save for a rose detail that stretched up the back, for a new take on the classic seamed look.

She models Savage x Fenty's Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings. (Image credit: Savage x Fenty)

Aptly dubbed the Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings, these $19.95 tights are pretty affordable for anyone who's still shopping for their Valentine. Rihanna's all-black style is sold out, unfortunately, but the pale pink iteration is still available on the Savage x Fenty website.

Well, I know what I'll be asking for this Valentine's Day...

