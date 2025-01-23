Rihanna's Spicy Savage x Fenty Lingerie Campaign Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Mood Board

Happy V-Day to Rihanna and Rihanna only.

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty &amp; Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Happy Valentine's Day to Rihanna and Rihanna only. The mogul has kicked off the February festivities early this year, bringing a bit of much-needed love to a gloomy January.

Earlier this month, she launched a brand new V-Day collection at her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. Perfectly on-theme for the season, this collection is romantic as hell, featuring rose motifs and a whole lot of lace. As always, Rihanna herself starred in the coinciding campaign—alongside real-life couples, like Love Island's Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

The resulting photos are enough to get anyone hot and bothered (or at least very excited to buy some new lingerie). Today, a set of new images dropped, showing Rihanna sprawled out on a pile of multicolored roses. She wore the brand's Les Roses Lace Teddy—a $45 style that's embroidered with crimson blooms—and styled it with even more sultry Savage x Fenty merch.

rihanna wears lingerie in Savage x Fenty 2025 valentine's day campaign

Rihanna models Savage x Fenty's new Valentine's Day teddy.

(Image credit: Savage x Fenty)

Les Roses Lace Teddy
Savage x Fenty Les Roses Lace Teddy

Beyond the floral motif, the primary theme for this campaign was in 1940s-era pin-up style. In earlier images, Rihanna wore her hair in retro victory curls to model a bright red bra set. In these newly-released pics, however, the pop star channels another sultry trend of the era: thigh-high stockings.

Underneath her thong-style onesie, Rihanna wore a black lace garter belt connected to a pair of black, sheer hose. The style was fairly, standard, save for a rose detail that stretched up the back, for a new take on the classic seamed look.

rihanna wears lingerie in Savage x Fenty 2025 valentine's day campaign

She models Savage x Fenty's Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings.

(Image credit: Savage x Fenty)

Aptly dubbed the Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings, these $19.95 tights are pretty affordable for anyone who's still shopping for their Valentine. Rihanna's all-black style is sold out, unfortunately, but the pale pink iteration is still available on the Savage x Fenty website.

Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings
Savage x Fenty Buy Me Roses Thigh-High Stockings

Well, I know what I'll be asking for this Valentine's Day...

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸