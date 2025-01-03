I wouldn't usually categorize Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's couple style as "relatable." When they share, it's sharing Bottega Veneta boots. When they match, it's in limited-edition Puma sneakers. But when the duo brought their signature laid-back luxury to New York City's Alba Accanto cocktail bar on Jan. 2, Rihanna's half of the look came with an accessory I never expected to see her wear in public: her reading glasses.

Right alongside her Thursday date night fur coat (likely vintage), Bottega Veneta bag, and dark-wash baggy jeans, Rihanna also wore a thick-rimmed pair of square readers. It was a down-to-earth touch in an otherwise opulent outfit; a look that says she was reading Emily Henry's best books on her Kindle during the car ride to the bar. By her side, A$AP wore an equally cozy hoodie, bomber, knit cap, and jeans.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a date night at Alba Accanto, a New York City cocktail bar, on Jan. 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's fur coat and limited-edition shoes aren't all that common. (If anything, the Fenty Beauty billionaire is known for her extensive statement fur coat and hat wardrobe.) Still, her combination of low-key eyewear and date night outfit that's both relatable and aspirational. I know I've been rushed out the door before I've gotten to a good stopping point in my latest book, pushing my reading glasses up into my hair or tucking them into the collar of my shirt. In one scenario, Ri could have done the same. Alternatively, she's painting a picture of the ideal winter evening for a bookworm: wrapping in a cozy coat, sipping on a Tequila Mockingbird, discussing her favorite new releases.

This is all conjecture, but here's a fact: her $5,900 Bottega Veneta bucket bag is perfectly proportioned for a small paperback book or an e-reader. And, it pairs just as easily with other looks she's worn around the city this holiday season, including with thigh-high boots and a bomber jacket on New Year's Eve.

Rihanna elevated her black reading glasses with a black Bottega Veneta bag and a fur coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta Kalimero Mini Bucket Bag $5,900 at Bloomingdale's

After staring at her outfit's unexpected accessory, I have to know: What was Rihanna reading before she went out? The Empyrean series? A new Kristin Hannah tear-jerker? Whatever's on Rihanna's TBR, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner should watch out—even without carrying a book, fashion has a new literary outfit icon.

