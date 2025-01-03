Rihanna Elevates Her Down-to-Earth Reading Glasses With a Fur Coat and Bottega Bag
I have to ask: What's on her Kindle?
I wouldn't usually categorize Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's couple style as "relatable." When they share, it's sharing Bottega Veneta boots. When they match, it's in limited-edition Puma sneakers. But when the duo brought their signature laid-back luxury to New York City's Alba Accanto cocktail bar on Jan. 2, Rihanna's half of the look came with an accessory I never expected to see her wear in public: her reading glasses.
Right alongside her Thursday date night fur coat (likely vintage), Bottega Veneta bag, and dark-wash baggy jeans, Rihanna also wore a thick-rimmed pair of square readers. It was a down-to-earth touch in an otherwise opulent outfit; a look that says she was reading Emily Henry's best books on her Kindle during the car ride to the bar. By her side, A$AP wore an equally cozy hoodie, bomber, knit cap, and jeans.
Rihanna's fur coat and limited-edition shoes aren't all that common. (If anything, the Fenty Beauty billionaire is known for her extensive statement fur coat and hat wardrobe.) Still, her combination of low-key eyewear and date night outfit that's both relatable and aspirational. I know I've been rushed out the door before I've gotten to a good stopping point in my latest book, pushing my reading glasses up into my hair or tucking them into the collar of my shirt. In one scenario, Ri could have done the same. Alternatively, she's painting a picture of the ideal winter evening for a bookworm: wrapping in a cozy coat, sipping on a Tequila Mockingbird, discussing her favorite new releases.
This is all conjecture, but here's a fact: her $5,900 Bottega Veneta bucket bag is perfectly proportioned for a small paperback book or an e-reader. And, it pairs just as easily with other looks she's worn around the city this holiday season, including with thigh-high boots and a bomber jacket on New Year's Eve.
After staring at her outfit's unexpected accessory, I have to know: What was Rihanna reading before she went out? The Empyrean series? A new Kristin Hannah tear-jerker? Whatever's on Rihanna's TBR, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner should watch out—even without carrying a book, fashion has a new literary outfit icon.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
