She wasn't on the lineup, but Rihanna was still the best-dressed rockstar at Rolling Loud California. On Mar. 16, the singer put her best thigh forward for boyfriend A$AP Rocky's headlining set at the hip-hop music festival. While her partner was busy jettisoning himself into Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds by helicopter, the mother of two was patiently modeling an elevated twist on the bomber jacket trend for paparazzi inside the venue.

Rihanna's ensemble started with a sheer black lace midi skirt worn without any sort of slip or lining underneath. Her skirt's thigh-baring slit was so sky-high, it looked like a panel of fabric was missing. The Fenty x Puma designer matched her translucent midi to a collared black silk shirt left strategically unbuttoned to create a plunging, sternum-showcasing neckline.

Rihanna pairs a navy blue bomber jacket with a sheer black skirt featuring a high slit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Fenty Beauty mogul topped her coordinating all-black separates with a puffy navy blue parka from Balenciaga's Summer 2025 collection. Her sporty piece tapped into the bomber jacket trend with a blouse-y fit. It also balanced out the bohemian feminine wispiness of her skirt with a heavyweight technical top layer.

RiRi has been a Balenciaga darling for much of creative director Demna Gvasalia's reign, from 2015 until his departure from the house for Gucci last week. Will we begin to see more Gucci crop up in Rihanna's wardrobe once the divisive designer settles into his new gig? Probably so.

Because no outfit would be complete for the Grammy winner without a little bling, Rihanna slipped on two sparkling diamond choker necklaces along with a row of diamond stud earrings. Her jewelry matched the dazzling ankle detail on her Amina Muaddi strappy black sandals. She paired the sultry stiletto heels with a white pedicure—a favorite whether she's promoting a new Fenty Hair launch in London or walking a New York City red carpet in a custom Alaïa dress.

When you're Rihanna, there's truly no better way to support your man's big comeback than serving a show-stopping look. It certainly got fashion people to pay attention.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors