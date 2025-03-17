Rihanna Layers the Bulky Bomber Jacket Trend With a Sheer Skirt and Diamond Choker
The singer dressed up to support her man's headlining set at Rolling Loud California.
She wasn't on the lineup, but Rihanna was still the best-dressed rockstar at Rolling Loud California. On Mar. 16, the singer put her best thigh forward for boyfriend A$AP Rocky's headlining set at the hip-hop music festival. While her partner was busy jettisoning himself into Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds by helicopter, the mother of two was patiently modeling an elevated twist on the bomber jacket trend for paparazzi inside the venue.
Rihanna's ensemble started with a sheer black lace midi skirt worn without any sort of slip or lining underneath. Her skirt's thigh-baring slit was so sky-high, it looked like a panel of fabric was missing. The Fenty x Puma designer matched her translucent midi to a collared black silk shirt left strategically unbuttoned to create a plunging, sternum-showcasing neckline.
The Fenty Beauty mogul topped her coordinating all-black separates with a puffy navy blue parka from Balenciaga's Summer 2025 collection. Her sporty piece tapped into the bomber jacket trend with a blouse-y fit. It also balanced out the bohemian feminine wispiness of her skirt with a heavyweight technical top layer.
RiRi has been a Balenciaga darling for much of creative director Demna Gvasalia's reign, from 2015 until his departure from the house for Gucci last week. Will we begin to see more Gucci crop up in Rihanna's wardrobe once the divisive designer settles into his new gig? Probably so.
Because no outfit would be complete for the Grammy winner without a little bling, Rihanna slipped on two sparkling diamond choker necklaces along with a row of diamond stud earrings. Her jewelry matched the dazzling ankle detail on her Amina Muaddi strappy black sandals. She paired the sultry stiletto heels with a white pedicure—a favorite whether she's promoting a new Fenty Hair launch in London or walking a New York City red carpet in a custom Alaïa dress.
When you're Rihanna, there's truly no better way to support your man's big comeback than serving a show-stopping look. It certainly got fashion people to pay attention.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
