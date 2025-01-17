Sorry, Giorgio Baldi. Rihanna has officially moved on from the beloved Italian eatery to a new favorite hot spot: Target. Only a few weeks ago, she was spotted shopping at the cherry red superstore in a vintage leather jacket, brown fur hat, and a stolen pair of her boyfriend's Bottega Veneta Haddock boots. Now, she's returned to the scene of crime in yet another fabulously casual ensemble.

On Jan. 16, the Anti singer went on a Target run in New York City wearing an oversize black sweatshirt and matching black sweatpants. She accessorized the cozy sweatsuit with rectangular black reading glasses and furry black sheepskin Ugg slippers—the definitive celebrity errand-running shoe of choice. Although Rihanna's preferred style from the Australian brand seems to be the Coquette, Kaia Gerber tends to gravitate toward the classic Tasman clog. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, loves her Ultra Mini booties and Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of the label's chunky suede platform styles. To each their own!

But RiRi clearly knows the key to a balanced Ugg outfit is a super-chic bag. Case in point: The Fenty Beauty founder's nostalgic Louis Vuitton bowling bag.

Rihanna swings by Target in New York City wearing a black sweatsuit, black sheepskin Ugg slippers, and a brown Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

SKIMS Cotton Blend Fleece Classic Pullover Hoodie $80 at Nordstrom

SKIMS Cotton Blend Fleece Classic Joggers $74 at Nordstrom

The bag in question is a classic Louis Vuitton style: the Speedy 30. Hung with several bag charms and covered in the French fashion house's signature LV monogram print, the top-handle style became one of the most coveted It bags of the early aughts after celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Nicole Richie, and Miley Cyrus were photographed carrying it.

Twenty years later, the design is now seeing a resurgence thanks to Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams, who used his Spring/Summer 2024 and Spring/Summer 2025 collections to revamp the style in punchy new colorways. The fruits of his labor have since graced the arms of Jacob Elordi and Lebron James, not to mention Rihanna, who starred in the bag's relaunch campaign in June 2023. Leave it to Rihanna to make a once-oversaturated accessory trend truly cool again.