We’re in the thick of January, which means exciting happenings besides awards season (See: The red carpet from The Emmys) are few and far between. Ahead on the horizon is Valentine's Day, and it’s never too early to get in the spirit because, truly, what else is there to do this month? Whether you have an upcoming date planned or are getting together for a Galentine’s Day celebration, we have a celebrity-approved look that’ll guarantee you’ll stand out, courtesy of none other than Bad Gal Riri. Rihanna styled a corset top with jeans (again!), and it's making me excited for Valentine's Day.

Pairing lingerie with jeans in the dead of winter is a bold styling choice, but besides its celeb cool factor, the outfit can surprisingly stand on its own. You can always count on the Savage X Fenty founder for her cool-girl style that makes you do a double-take. Case in point: When the mogul and mom-of-two styled leggings and diamond heels in an ensemble that could only be described as luxury-meets-athleisure. However, this isn't the first time she's styled lingerie for out-of-the-bedroom wear. Late last year, Rihanna also wore a balconette-style bra with baggy jeans and pearls for a night out. Experimental date night looks are kind of her thing.

Think of RiRi’s latest as the modern woman’s going-out top and jeans. She paired the corset top with distressed baggy blue jeans—also from Balenciaga—and layered up with a long oversized black shearling coat from Dolce and Gabbana. With contrasting denim, lace, and leather, the outfit boasted interesting textures and colors that made it all the more fun to look at. For shoes, the singer opted for metallic crystal-adorned sandals from Tom Ford (It’s confirmed RiRi loves jewelry on her heels!) Last but not least was a classic black Yankees hat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For makeup, she wore her golden hair down underneath her hat and added a glossy lip with a fleck of sparkle on her eyes. She kept her makeup natural-looking, which let her outfit have the spotlight.

What makes Rihanna’s outfit surprisingly wearable is the fact that her top isn’t too outrageous. Instead, it's similar to the corset trend we’ve seen flit in and out of the trend cycle. Her neon pink corset top comes courtesy of Balenciaga and features subtle details from classic corsetry while looking like a normal tank top to the naked eye. She is also in love with this particular shade of pink at the moment: Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day campaign heavily featured the hue, and she wore a matching shade of hot pink lipstick in the photos to match.

While we might not opt for jeans and lingerie for casual settings, this Valentine’s Day, instead of on-the-nose red dresses or pops of pink, try your hand at styling lingerie like Rihanna. It takes the typical jeans and a cute top formula to flirty heights that could spice up your upcoming holiday. Keep reading to shop for similar pieces guaranteed to you get you into the Rih Rih vibe.