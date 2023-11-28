When you need help wrapping your head around a trend, know that you can, without fail, turn to Rihanna. Whether that's styling insight, tips on transitioning it into the next season, or just understanding what all the fuss is about, in RiRi we trust. Her latest outing offers wisdom into two particularly buzzy shoe trends. When out in New York City earlier this week, the Superbowl star wore a floor-length navy coat with the famed Alaïa Mary Jane-style mesh ballet flats this week, upleveled in a very RiRi way with studded with black crystals. But that’s not the real news story here. Rihanna dressed her son RZA in 2023's trendiest sneaker, Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66. He's only one year old and already a better dresser than me.
The Loewe-lover wore Alaïa's sparkly shoes with a black R13 zip-up hoodie and shiny black Balenciaga Pantaboots (which she also wore last week at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas). But it was the accessory in her hands that really stole the show. Nope, it was not her Gucci horse-bit handbag (which we did love, obviously). The real newsmaker, here, was the baby-sized pair of Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers in bright Kill Bill yellow she was carrying for her son and future fashionisto, RZA.
For the uninitiated, the Japanese shoes were named one of 2023's trendiest sneakers and you'll often find them on the feet of the coolest fashion folks you know. And apparently, now on Rihanna's son, too. Proving that she’s raising the next generation of fashion lovers with her partner, A$AP Rocky, mama Fenty carried the limited-edition sneaker that was released last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Vol. 1." The shoe comes in a variety of color options, but we’d love to see little RZA in the classic Kill Bill yellow shade. He's clearly inherited his fashion genes from his ultra-chic parents, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
Of course, the fashion-loving parents, who were caught wearing matching Loewe track jackets earlier this week, dress their son in the year's hottest "It" pieces because, duh! A$AP and RiRi are setting him up to be the next icon in their family of fashion royalty. If you want to dress like RZA (or his mom), check out our roundup of Rihanna's Alaïa mesh flats and the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, below.
Jewel Elizabeth is a New York-based writer and the blogger behind the sustainable fashion site, RentedThriftedReal.com. She writes about style steals, beauty deals and home decor finds. Jewel regularly writes for Marie Claire, Time, BuzzFeed and Reductress and almost every day on Instagram at @rentedthriftedreal.
