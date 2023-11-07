Whether you like it or not, we're in peak gifting season, people! If you're anything like me, that means countless hours researching for the most thoughtful gift for your boss, mom, sister, dog, and everyone else on your list. While you're checking your list and checking it twice, our favorite brands and retailers are gearing up for the biggest sales of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In the weeks leading up to Cyber Week, you'll probably notice a lack of buzzy deals across the internet but don't get it wrong. There are plenty of discounted fashion finds to shop right now, and all it takes is a little digging.

As a shopping editor, it's my job to do that digging for you, so I took to my favorite retailers—Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Shopbop—to scope out their sale sections. Lo and behold I found some fall hidden gems at a great discount you don't have to wait until Black Friday to shop. Brands both high and low all have killer deals going on right now from a luxe COACH bucket bag to a killer Helmut Lang blazer, plus must-have ankle boots from Sam Edelman and a cozy Free People sweater, just to name a few.

On-Sale Saks Fifth Avenue Finds

Elie Tahari The Ava Blazer (Was $395) $148 at Saks Fifth Avenue I consider blazers to be an anti-trend piece in my wardrobe. I will say, however, that I've noticed the blazers of this season are moving away from an oversized look to one that's more structured and I'm here for it. This nipped-in blazer instantly gives you an hourglass shape for a more flattering look. While you could wear it to the office, I think this blazer deserves to be your hero piece at holiday parties. Just pair it with a sequin skirt or lace pants and you're good to go.

Theory Cotton-Cashmere Cardigan (Was $345) $138 at Saks Fifth Avenue We're quickly approaching winter, people, which means it's time to make sure your sweater collection is up to par. This tailored cardigan is worth adding to your rotation as it's the ideal sweater for the office. With its cotton-cashmere blend, it's soft, warm, and lightweight, but you don't get the bulkiness of an oversized cardigan. Instead, its shape is polished and chic, AKA the perfect top to wear with your wide-legged trousers.

Rebecca Minkoff Medium Leather Croissant Shoulder Bag (Was $398) $279 at Saks Fifth Avenue In case you haven't noticed, the micro-mini bags of years past are long gone. Instead, the fashion crowd is favoring big, actually useful silhouettes, such as this Rebecca Minkoff Croissant bag. I am truly obsessed with this shoulder bag's circular shape—it's fun and different than anything else I have in my closet. As someone who carries a lot in their everyday bag, I also appreciate its roominess. While the brown shade has "fall" written all over it, the studded black version is a sight to behold, too.

Elie Tahari Zinc Vegan Leather Zip Up Jacket (Was $395) $277 at Saks Fifth Avenue I'm sure you have multiple leather jackets in your closet at this very moment, but you probably don't have anything like this Elie Tahari pick. If your jackets are all black (guilty!), this creamy shade is going to fill a gap in your wardrobe. It also has a classic structured shape so you can wear it year after year without worrying whether it's on trend. And because it's lightweight, this is a great jacket to turn to during tricky transitional weather.

Favorite Daughter Captivating Embroidered Cardigan (Was $268) $188 at Saks Fifth Avenue This Favorite Daughter cardigan is nothing short of adorable. Just take a look at the intricate floral embroidery and you'll know why I consider this a hidden gem. I'd wear it all the way buttoned up as a top or you can unbutton the top few buttons for a sexy off-the-shoulder moment. You can even wear the buttons facing the back, as seen on the model, for a cooler way to style this ribbed cardigan.

Bernardo Addison Chelsea Rain Boot (Was $165) $99 at Saks Fifth Avenue Winter is quickly approaching, which means you'll soon be stomping through slush and snow on your morning commute. If you're not prepared yet, I suggest picking up these rain boots that are actually cute. These boots are made of waterproof rubber and feature a classic Chelsea look, so you're sure to stay dry without having to sacrifice style. And if this taupe shade isn't up to your speed, there's also black, which is on sale too.

COACH Dakota Leather Bucket Bag (Was $495) $347 at Saks Fifth Avenue As I previously mentioned, the bigger the better is the mantra when it comes to handbags this season. Just take a look at this chic COACH bag as an example. The bucket shape allows for an extra roomy interior, so you'll have plenty of space for all of your essentials and then some. Its simple style along with the rich navy shade gives it that quiet luxury feel, too. You can even wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody depending on your preference.

Helmut Lang Slubbed Double-Breasted Blazer (Was $550) $220 at Saks Fifth Avenue Helmut Lang on sale is something you should definitely take advantage of, especially when it's a piece you can wear a countless amount of times. This double-breasted blazer has structured shoulders and a slightly oversized fit that always looks cool, no matter what. It also has a subtle sheen to it, so if you're not one to go all out for holiday parties, I suggest grabbing the matching pants (which are also on sale!) for a party look that's elevated without going over the top.

On-Sale Nordstrom Finds

Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat (Was $250) $180 at Nordstrom Truth be told, I'm shocked to see a coat this good on sale. For under $200, you can snag a classicly tailored coat that's just as stylish as it is functional. With its built-in lining and 64 percent wool blend, rest assured this will be a hero winter piece in your closet. I can also assure you that this coat will never go out of style no matter how long you keep it. Choose from this camel shade or other neutrals like black, grey, and navy.

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag (Was $265) $175 at Nordstrom Coming in at over 30 percent off, now's your chance to check out why fashion editors are obsessed with Longchamp's Le Pliage bags. Here, the cult-favorite tote is made even more travel-friendly with expanded capacity and a crossbody strap. It even has a water-resistant interior for any accidental spills, and folds flat for easy storage. Dare we say this is one of the best weekender bags out there?

Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater (Was $138) $100 at Nordstrom I have been looking high and low for an affordable red sweater—it's the color of the season, after all. It looks like I finally found one hiding in Nordstrom's sale section. It has just the right amount of bagginess to be cozy, yet still looks polished, plus reviews say it's soft and warm. And boy, look at the color! It's the perfect bright red shade and I plan on wearing it all winter long.

Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot (Was $269) $161 at Nordstrom A great pair of knee-high boots is hard to come by, which is why I promptly freaked out when I found these in-store. After trying them on, I can say with certainty that these are the near-perfect knee-high boots. They are easy to take on and off, super comfortable with a low heel, and stay up on the calf all day. The pointed-toe and suede finish make these even more of a chic option.

Cult Gaia Livi Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $488) $342 at Nordstrom My jaw dropped when I saw this gorgeous bag on sale. Gult Gaia is known for their unique sculptural accessories and this bag is no different. It's a totally sleek leather shoulder bag in the dreamiest cream shade, but the hardware is really what takes it up a notch. The textural gold detail makes this bag stand out from a mile away. I would wear this with just about everything I own, to be honest.

Sam Edelman Stand Collar Pressed Bouclé Jacket (Was $170) $100 at Nordstrom This jacket looks like it could be designer with a price tag to match. Instead, you can score it for just $100. The high collar is what makes this jacket a winner as it'll keep you warm and is undeniably chic. Reviews say it's cozy and just roomy enough to layer over sweaters. In my opinion, this is the ideal jacket to keep around for tricky fall weather.

FARM Rio Balloon Sleeve Cardigan (Was $175) $131 at Nordstrom I can always count on FARM Rio for something fun, yet wearable, no matter the season. For fall and winter, the brand's sweaters are just as memorable as their colorful summer dresses. Case in point: this cardigan. Look closely at the gold statement buttons and you'll see why this sweater is obsession-worthy. The balloon sleeves and wide ribbed waistband are great details, too.