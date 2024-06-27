Selena Gomez Test-Drives a Versace Dress Gigi Hadid Debuted on the Runway

When fashion civilians share clothes, they're borrowing from one another's closets. When Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid share clothes, they're borrowing from the same Milan Fashion Week runway.

Gomez stopped by a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 26, in a Versace look pulled straight from the label's Fall 2024 catwalk by her stylist, Erin Walsh. The dress subverted an office-ready black button-up dress with a white pointed collar, through a sheer neckline and sleeves contrasting a sweetheart, strapless bodice. It was Wednesday Addams by way of Harvard Business School: a little witchy, but also polished.

Selena Gomez attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in a black, button-front Versace dress and coordinating pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace Gianni 80mm Leather Pumps $895 at Farfetch

If the dress looked familiar to anyone keeping tabs on Taylor Swift's tight-knit circle of friends, that's because it made its world premiere on another member of her squad. Gigi Hadid, who frequently spends time with both Gomez and Swift in New York City, debuted the dress in one of two looks she wore on Versace's Fall 2024 runway. Her styling was also fit for late night—just not on TV. Hadid modeled the dress with vampy, exaggerated eyeliner, leather gloves, and slit of the skirt opened wider to show more leg.

Gigi Hadid debuted the dress on the Versace runway this spring, with tiny black gloves and heels with ankle embellishments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's take on the Versace dress wasn't simply a copy and paste from her friend's stroll down the runway. She added her own spin by pairing the all-black look with a leather bag featuring a braided strap. Holding it in one hand, it looked like a very chic dumpling—reminiscent of the soft, curved bag styles sold by Peter Do, Jil Sander, and Ganni. The strap, however, resembles a more structured bag Gomez has carried by the celebrity-favorite brand Aupen. (This post will be updated when editors ID exactly which bag route Gomez took.)

Gomez added her own twist to the look with a black dumpling bag, featuring a braided handle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has subtly shown her bonds with her close friends through her off-duty wardrobe over the years. When she's not dazzling on a red carpet or making official appearances for Rare Beauty, she's often cuddling up in a crewneck Reformation sweater Taylor Swift also owns. (Friends who get dressed together, stay together.)

Otherwise, Selena Gomez's recent style moments have gone heavy on the runway references. She spent the Cannes Film Festival in custom or off-the-catwalk looks by Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent, with a heavy emphasis on Old Hollywood glamour and shades of red, black, and white. All were paired with a red Rare Beauty lip, of course.

Those looks were all just for Gomez, but her Versace dress might just start a chain of famous faces trading the same piece. In case her dress stays in A-list circles, I tracked down versions of her sweet mini bag for everyone to shop now.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gomez was all business in her Versace dress and pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Dumpling Bags Inspired by Selena Gomez's

A.L.C. Paloma Twist Faux Leather Top Handle Bag $295 at Bloomingdale's

Jil Sander Black Mini Dumpling Bag $227 at SSENSE