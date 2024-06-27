Selena Gomez Test-Drives a Versace Dress Gigi Hadid Debuted on the Runway
She dressed it up with a coordinating pumps and a dumpling bag for a stop by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
When fashion civilians share clothes, they're borrowing from one another's closets. When Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid share clothes, they're borrowing from the same Milan Fashion Week runway.
Gomez stopped by a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 26, in a Versace look pulled straight from the label's Fall 2024 catwalk by her stylist, Erin Walsh. The dress subverted an office-ready black button-up dress with a white pointed collar, through a sheer neckline and sleeves contrasting a sweetheart, strapless bodice. It was Wednesday Addams by way of Harvard Business School: a little witchy, but also polished.
If the dress looked familiar to anyone keeping tabs on Taylor Swift's tight-knit circle of friends, that's because it made its world premiere on another member of her squad. Gigi Hadid, who frequently spends time with both Gomez and Swift in New York City, debuted the dress in one of two looks she wore on Versace's Fall 2024 runway. Her styling was also fit for late night—just not on TV. Hadid modeled the dress with vampy, exaggerated eyeliner, leather gloves, and slit of the skirt opened wider to show more leg.
Gomez's take on the Versace dress wasn't simply a copy and paste from her friend's stroll down the runway. She added her own spin by pairing the all-black look with a leather bag featuring a braided strap. Holding it in one hand, it looked like a very chic dumpling—reminiscent of the soft, curved bag styles sold by Peter Do, Jil Sander, and Ganni. The strap, however, resembles a more structured bag Gomez has carried by the celebrity-favorite brand Aupen. (This post will be updated when editors ID exactly which bag route Gomez took.)
Gomez has subtly shown her bonds with her close friends through her off-duty wardrobe over the years. When she's not dazzling on a red carpet or making official appearances for Rare Beauty, she's often cuddling up in a crewneck Reformation sweater Taylor Swift also owns. (Friends who get dressed together, stay together.)
Otherwise, Selena Gomez's recent style moments have gone heavy on the runway references. She spent the Cannes Film Festival in custom or off-the-catwalk looks by Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent, with a heavy emphasis on Old Hollywood glamour and shades of red, black, and white. All were paired with a red Rare Beauty lip, of course.
Those looks were all just for Gomez, but her Versace dress might just start a chain of famous faces trading the same piece. In case her dress stays in A-list circles, I tracked down versions of her sweet mini bag for everyone to shop now.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
