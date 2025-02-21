Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams Layer So Many Y2K Trends in Their "Call Me When You Break Up" Music Video

They could have walked straight off a Disney Channel set.

Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams, and Benny Blanco on the set of their music video
(Image credit: @selenagomez)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

We know what Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams would wear on a red carpet: custom Cinderella blue Prada or diamond Schiaparelli for the former, bridal Chanel lace for the latter. What about at a sleepover where there's not a paparazzi camera or golden statue in sight?

According to the music video for "Call Me When You Break Up," it's a platter of Y2K trends styled like they're headed for a Disney Channel set circa 2004. The pair released their duet on Feb. 20 accompanied by selfie-style clips showing off pieces some millennials haven't seen since middle school. On the list: metallic barrettes, baby tees, and tie-dye hoodies.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams in a bed to film the Call Me When You Break Up music video

Gracie Abrams joined Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for the first single off their new album, I Said I Love You First.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Gomez, kicking off the first playful verse, chose a ribbed tank-top accented by two screen-printed bows and a ribbon choker. As she sings along to her own track, she swings the front-facing camera around to reveal a pair of pink-striped boxer shorts. While her stylist, Erin Walsh, didn't share the exact pieces she pulled for the video, they'll look familiar to anyone who tuned into Lizzie McGuire a few decades ago. It's all very "staying up late to giggle over Chad Michael Murray," down to the bright cobalt nail polish and white barrettes parting Gomez's hair down the middle.

a model wearing a lioness tank top
Lioness Kiss Me Tank Top

40 Counts White Color Metal Snap Hair Clips 2 Inch Barrettes for Women Accessories
40 Count White Barrettes

Day to Day boxer shorts on a model
We the Free Day to Day Boxer Short

Abrams steals the phone and the mic on the second verse, singing her lyrics in a zip-up hoodie and baby tee of her own. She also sampled another Y2K trend on her fingertips, coating her nails in a metallic silver polish Xenon would most certainly approve.

Ivy Fleece Campus Full-Zip Hoodie
Pink Ivy Fleece Campus Full-Zip Hoodie

T-Shirt Kelly
Leset Kelly T-Shirt

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams typically have contrasting personal styles. Between running Rare Beauty, promoting her various acting projects, and enjoying her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, Gomez has favored mature mini dresses and all-white bridal outfits this year. She recently became a billionaire and usually likes to dress the part, complete with an oversize faux fur coat and coordinating red lipstick.

Abrams, on the other hand, is often pure Gen Z: The 25-year-old can't resist a crop top and extra-baggy pants when she's cavorting with boyfriend Paul Mescal, or a lingerie-inspired slip dress when she's performing. (Of course, her dresses aren't the thrift store finds her generation loves; they're custom Chanel.)

Selena Gomez, benny blanco, Gracie Abrams - Call Me When You Break Up (Official Video) - YouTube Selena Gomez, benny blanco, Gracie Abrams - Call Me When You Break Up (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

It's not clear who got on who's page when this pair joined forces for a duet. Did Gomez let Abrams raid a trunk of Wizards of Waverly Place costumes? Or did Abrams come to Gomez with screenshots of her collaborator's early Disney publicity appearances—and ask to go on a nostalgia trip? Either way, the pair managed to bridge their generational divide with throwback pieces everyone seems to be wearing now.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸