Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams Layer So Many Y2K Trends in Their "Call Me When You Break Up" Music Video
They could have walked straight off a Disney Channel set.
We know what Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams would wear on a red carpet: custom Cinderella blue Prada or diamond Schiaparelli for the former, bridal Chanel lace for the latter. What about at a sleepover where there's not a paparazzi camera or golden statue in sight?
According to the music video for "Call Me When You Break Up," it's a platter of Y2K trends styled like they're headed for a Disney Channel set circa 2004. The pair released their duet on Feb. 20 accompanied by selfie-style clips showing off pieces some millennials haven't seen since middle school. On the list: metallic barrettes, baby tees, and tie-dye hoodies.
Gomez, kicking off the first playful verse, chose a ribbed tank-top accented by two screen-printed bows and a ribbon choker. As she sings along to her own track, she swings the front-facing camera around to reveal a pair of pink-striped boxer shorts. While her stylist, Erin Walsh, didn't share the exact pieces she pulled for the video, they'll look familiar to anyone who tuned into Lizzie McGuire a few decades ago. It's all very "staying up late to giggle over Chad Michael Murray," down to the bright cobalt nail polish and white barrettes parting Gomez's hair down the middle.
Abrams steals the phone and the mic on the second verse, singing her lyrics in a zip-up hoodie and baby tee of her own. She also sampled another Y2K trend on her fingertips, coating her nails in a metallic silver polish Xenon would most certainly approve.
Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams typically have contrasting personal styles. Between running Rare Beauty, promoting her various acting projects, and enjoying her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, Gomez has favored mature mini dresses and all-white bridal outfits this year. She recently became a billionaire and usually likes to dress the part, complete with an oversize faux fur coat and coordinating red lipstick.
Abrams, on the other hand, is often pure Gen Z: The 25-year-old can't resist a crop top and extra-baggy pants when she's cavorting with boyfriend Paul Mescal, or a lingerie-inspired slip dress when she's performing. (Of course, her dresses aren't the thrift store finds her generation loves; they're custom Chanel.)
It's not clear who got on who's page when this pair joined forces for a duet. Did Gomez let Abrams raid a trunk of Wizards of Waverly Place costumes? Or did Abrams come to Gomez with screenshots of her collaborator's early Disney publicity appearances—and ask to go on a nostalgia trip? Either way, the pair managed to bridge their generational divide with throwback pieces everyone seems to be wearing now.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
