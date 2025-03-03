Any Oscars after-party will have plenty of diamond necklaces and vintage gems to go around. But tennis phenomenon-turned-mogul Serena Williams served a curveball luxury accessory with her Dolce & Gabbana dress at the March 2 bash: a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch.

In her first appearance since surprising the Super Bowl halftime show last month, Williams walked the annual Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party red carpet in bombshell fashion. She sampled the evening's big corset dress trend—also worn by Kylie Jenner and Jenna Ortega—with a strapless Dolce gown featuring a semi-sheer sequin bodice, a mile-high slit revealing one thigh, and a voluminous skirt.

Stylist Dion Demetries stacked Williams's look with the high-wattage accessories common to the post-Oscars event, including a diamond necklace set with a teardrop-shaped ruby and a ring coated in pavé black diamonds. But it's her matte black watch that still managed to pull focus.

Serena Wiliams poses at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, with an Audemars Piguet watch on her wrist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporty watches aren't often in incorporated with womenswear looks on the Oscars red carpet, both for the after-party and main event. Still, Williams managed to find a style that fit the opulent dress code. Her Audemars Piguet timepiece was a 1:1 match to the inky shade of her gown, and featured a face lined in what looked like tiny diamonds from afar. The Swiss watchmaker hasn't identified which piece Williams is wearing specifically—but the retail value is likely in the tens (if not hundreds) of thousands.

Williams's watch was a switch-up from the usual vintage jewelry stars wear on the Oscars party circuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities are getting more and more comfortable flashing wrist candy on and off the red carpet. Taylor Swift last year acquired two new loud luxury watches: a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch gifted by Travis Kelce, and a Louis Vuitton Tambour watch valued at $54,000. Raye, Timothée Chalamet, and Lana del Rey have also worn an assortment of Cartier, Chanel, and Audemars Piguet watches on the awards circuit this year. (Not to mention, dozens of other stars.)

Later that night, Williams would be photographed alongside Kendall Jenner en route to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's famed Oscars after-after-party, in the same Dolce & Gabbana dress and Audemars Piguet watch as before With accessories as elevated as hers, why would she change?

Williams flashes her watch on the red carpet. Can you blame her? (Image credit: Getty Images)