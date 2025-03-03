Serena Williams Pairs Her Sultry Dolce & Gabbana 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress to a Luxurious Piguet Watch
This isn't your typical timepiece.
Any Oscars after-party will have plenty of diamond necklaces and vintage gems to go around. But tennis phenomenon-turned-mogul Serena Williams served a curveball luxury accessory with her Dolce & Gabbana dress at the March 2 bash: a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch.
In her first appearance since surprising the Super Bowl halftime show last month, Williams walked the annual Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party red carpet in bombshell fashion. She sampled the evening's big corset dress trend—also worn by Kylie Jenner and Jenna Ortega—with a strapless Dolce gown featuring a semi-sheer sequin bodice, a mile-high slit revealing one thigh, and a voluminous skirt.
Stylist Dion Demetries stacked Williams's look with the high-wattage accessories common to the post-Oscars event, including a diamond necklace set with a teardrop-shaped ruby and a ring coated in pavé black diamonds. But it's her matte black watch that still managed to pull focus.
Sporty watches aren't often in incorporated with womenswear looks on the Oscars red carpet, both for the after-party and main event. Still, Williams managed to find a style that fit the opulent dress code. Her Audemars Piguet timepiece was a 1:1 match to the inky shade of her gown, and featured a face lined in what looked like tiny diamonds from afar. The Swiss watchmaker hasn't identified which piece Williams is wearing specifically—but the retail value is likely in the tens (if not hundreds) of thousands.
Celebrities are getting more and more comfortable flashing wrist candy on and off the red carpet. Taylor Swift last year acquired two new loud luxury watches: a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch gifted by Travis Kelce, and a Louis Vuitton Tambour watch valued at $54,000. Raye, Timothée Chalamet, and Lana del Rey have also worn an assortment of Cartier, Chanel, and Audemars Piguet watches on the awards circuit this year. (Not to mention, dozens of other stars.)
Later that night, Williams would be photographed alongside Kendall Jenner en route to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's famed Oscars after-after-party, in the same Dolce & Gabbana dress and Audemars Piguet watch as before With accessories as elevated as hers, why would she change?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
