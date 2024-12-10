Though searches for "quiet luxury" have reportedly dropped 25 percent in recent months, Sofia Richie Grainge still continues to find new ways to serve up rich girl style. And, as my fellow Gilmore Girls fans know, there's no better way to flaunt familial wealth than a private school uniform.

Grainge channeled that "just accepted to Chilton" energy in her new holiday campaign for Tommy Hilfiger—a brand long beloved by the well-to-do. She eschewed typical Christmas party sparkle, instead dressing in a collection of subdued preppy separates that could transcend seasons.

Staying true to the age-old Catholic school uniform, Grainge was outfitted in a pleated mini skirt and tights, which she styled with a creamy silk button-down. In place of the standard blazer, however, the model chose a chunky knit cardigan printed with Hilfiger's signature stripes.

Sofia Richie Grainge starred in Tommy Hilfiger's holiday campaign wearing a pleated skirt and cardigan. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Like any rich girl worth her stripes, Grainge used simple, but elegant, accessories to convey affluence. She chose a yellow gold chain belt to match her brass buttons and wore a dainty circular pendant around her neck. The subtly glitzy add-ons worked overtime to elevate her subdued 'fit.

She wore Hilfiger's signature preppy stripes, styled with gold accessories. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Though her outfit looked expensive, her handbag, at least, was fairly affordable. She carried a black leather micro-mini tote bag embossed with the label's monogram. Despite a decidedly luxe appearance, the accessory is under $120 ($119 to be exact) and is still available to shop now on the Tommy Hilfiger website.

Chilton-era Rory Gilmore would be so proud.

