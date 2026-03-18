My minimalist personal style means I tend to stay far away from trendy colors. That being said, one of my 2026 fashion resolutions is to add more whimsy to my everyday wardrobe, and the easiest way for me to do that is to incorporate pops of color. While I won't be going all in on maximalist hues, I did find a shade that still feels true to me: cool blue.

When fashion editor Lauren Tappan first reported on the fashion trend, it was still an emerging hue in Spring 2026 collections from Simone Rocha, Victoria Beckham, and Carolina Herrera. Now, I've been noticing it on It girls everywhere over the last couple of months, and I'm here for it. The icy shade instantly puts me at ease with its serene feel, and it's neutral enough to fit in seamlessly with my capsule wardrobe.

Now that Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event is here, I figured it was as good a time as any to dip my toe into the cool blue color trend. From the thousands of new markdowns, I found light blue across every category, from sneakers and ballet flats to spring jackets and lightweight sweaters. What's more, most of my finds ring in at $100 and under. Keep scrolling to shop cool blue picks on sale at Nordstrom because trust me, this color isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The sale is running until March 24, so add your favorite finds to your cart before they sell out.

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