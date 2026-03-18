It Girls Can’t Get Enough of Spring's Cool Blue Color Trend—Now It’s on Major Sale at Nordstrom
Now's your chance to shop it for under $100.
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My minimalist personal style means I tend to stay far away from trendy colors. That being said, one of my 2026 fashion resolutions is to add more whimsy to my everyday wardrobe, and the easiest way for me to do that is to incorporate pops of color. While I won't be going all in on maximalist hues, I did find a shade that still feels true to me: cool blue.
When fashion editor Lauren Tappan first reported on the fashion trend, it was still an emerging hue in Spring 2026 collections from Simone Rocha, Victoria Beckham, and Carolina Herrera. Now, I've been noticing it on It girls everywhere over the last couple of months, and I'm here for it. The icy shade instantly puts me at ease with its serene feel, and it's neutral enough to fit in seamlessly with my capsule wardrobe.
Now that Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event is here, I figured it was as good a time as any to dip my toe into the cool blue color trend. From the thousands of new markdowns, I found light blue across every category, from sneakers and ballet flats to spring jackets and lightweight sweaters. What's more, most of my finds ring in at $100 and under. Keep scrolling to shop cool blue picks on sale at Nordstrom because trust me, this color isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The sale is running until March 24, so add your favorite finds to your cart before they sell out.Article continues below
I'd pair this top with white jeans and high-vamp flats for an easy spring outfit.
I could see my favorite French fashion girls in this top.
A matching set never fails when you don't know what to wear.
Why wear a basic tank top when this elevated pick exists?
Your tailored trousers don't have to always be in a neutral.
Make it a matching set with this pretty blue blazer.
You can never have too many lightweight sweaters for spring.
I'm expecting mesh flats to make their return in a month or two.
Your warm-weather going-out outfits could use a touch of cool blue.
You could tie this knit over your shoulders for a cool pop of color.
I love a unique take on classic button down shirts.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.