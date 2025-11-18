My Mom Is New to Nordstrom—27 Early Black Friday Deals I Told Her to Shop First

This might sound basic, but I really do get a lot of my personal style inspiration from my mom. She's the woman who literally taught me how to put an outfit together, and I still try to emulate what she wears. However, she's not much of an online shopper—so I'm using Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale as the perfect way to introduce her to the retailer's chicest finds with a curated shopping list.

A few things to know about my mom: She loves an elevated basic, and her style skews minimalist, with a hint of edge. I have memories of her picking me up from middle school wearing floaty boho tops, jeans, and heels before those pieces were trending. Her favorite work outfit is a classic sweater paired with a pencil skirt and chunky boots. She has her eye on what's coming next, but relies on those timeless essentials to ground her style—an approach to getting dressed I think about whenever I'm in a rut.

Whether you're my mom (hi, I love you!) or another new-to-Nordstrom shopper (hi, welcome!), this edit is for you: This is the best time to acquaint yourself with the retailer, as it just added a ton of new markdowns to its already massive sale section. The early Black Friday deals run until November 19, so don't wait to shop.