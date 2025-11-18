My Mom Is New to Nordstrom—27 Early Black Friday Deals I Told Her to Shop First
I know her style better than anyone.
This might sound basic, but I really do get a lot of my personal style inspiration from my mom. She's the woman who literally taught me how to put an outfit together, and I still try to emulate what she wears. However, she's not much of an online shopper—so I'm using Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale as the perfect way to introduce her to the retailer's chicest finds with a curated shopping list.
A few things to know about my mom: She loves an elevated basic, and her style skews minimalist, with a hint of edge. I have memories of her picking me up from middle school wearing floaty boho tops, jeans, and heels before those pieces were trending. Her favorite work outfit is a classic sweater paired with a pencil skirt and chunky boots. She has her eye on what's coming next, but relies on those timeless essentials to ground her style—an approach to getting dressed I think about whenever I'm in a rut.
Whether you're my mom (hi, I love you!) or another new-to-Nordstrom shopper (hi, welcome!), this edit is for you: This is the best time to acquaint yourself with the retailer, as it just added a ton of new markdowns to its already massive sale section. The early Black Friday deals run until November 19, so don't wait to shop.
Rain boots don't have to stick out in your footwear rotation. I know she's been shopping around for a new pair, so I'm sending her a link to these.
My mom has never slept in anything other than a matching pajama set, so this one caught my eye.
As a busy mom of three, she's always carrying a massive tote bag. This would be a great upgrade.
Her jewelry collection is next-level, but I could see this silver bangle finding a home in her accessories drawer.
I could see my mom styling this slip dress with a leather jacket and a pair of moto boots.
This V-neck knit would look perfect with her favorite layered necklaces.
Because her style is less sweet than these Mary Jane flats suggest, I would tell her to wear them with jeans and an oversized button-down shirt.
She works on her feet a lot, so comfy sneakers are a must.
She's the reason I love culottes, so I immediately sent her these.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.