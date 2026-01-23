I Need a Mid-Winter Pick-Me-Up: 21 Under-$100 Finds I’m Shopping ASAP
Just what the doctor ordered.
I don't know about you, but I'm tired—tired of my clothes, that is. After months of relying on the same winter outfit formulas and styling tricks, I've come down with a nasty case of the shoppies. Enter: the season's best sales waiting to make me feel a little bit better.
Despite my budget looking a little thin after going all-in on gifts and Black Friday deals (and a few new-year-new-me purchases), I'm making room for some more newness in my closet. I gave myself a strict no-buy rule for anything that costs more than $100, though. So, ahead, you'll find everything from on-sale J.Crew finds to office-approved Nordstrom gems under that price point that will hold you over through winter—or at least next month.
I wear-tested Old Navy's activewear range, and now I'm running to buy another matching set.
The announcement of Harry Styles's new album has me yearning for a new era of "Satellite Stompers"—or should I call them "Aperture Stompers" now?
Fleece jackets continue to be my Roman Empire—and I love this one in a Kelly green shade.
I'm heading to Milan for the Winter Olympics next month, and this sporty top is getting me in the mood.
Bold metallic jewelry is trending, and this $50 find taps into the look.
I'm hosting a tailgate party for the Super Bowl, and this just became my outfit must-have.
