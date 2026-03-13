I’m a Minimalist Who Lives for New Shoes—4 Trendy Spring Styles I'm Scooping Up at Zara, H&M, and Mango

As a rule, I tend to stay far away from loud, maximalist fashion, especially in the footwear department. It's rare for fashion trends to align with my style ethos, but that's exactly the case with Spring 2026's top shoe trends—they're the perfect fit for minimalists like myself.

Spring's emerging trends may be understated, but they are far from boring. Classic ballet flats have been updated with a high-vamp design, creating an even more polished silhouette. The loafers trending among It girls, meanwhile, have gone backless, which feels on brand for warmer temperatures. Sneakers, too, have been streamlined (literally) into slimmer shapes for the season, and I can't forget the naked heels that have me rethinking my preference for flat shoes.

This season's shoe trends are a match made in heaven for minimalists, which is why they are at the top of my wishlist. Ahead, I'm sharing the pairs that caught my eye at Zara, H&M, and Mango. And because I'm on a budget, nearly all of my favorite spring-ready shoes ring in at $100 and under.

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High-Vamp Flats

I've been a loyal fan of ballet flats for years, so it's refreshing to see the shoe evolve with a higher vamp. It girls from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz have taken on the trend, so naturally, I'm on board, too. I plan to wear the glove-like shoes with straight-leg, baggy denim, but they also pair well with spring-ready dresses and skirts.

Backless Loafers

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I throw on a pair of loafers whenever I'm in the mood for polished footwear, which is typically when I'm heading into the office. This season's take on the shoe offers the ease of slip-ons without sacrificing elegance. They pair well with tailored trousers and khaki pants, but I've seen insiders wear them with nearly everything from jeans to maxi skirts. I'm particularly a fan of pairs with a suede finish for rich-looking outfits.

Slim Sneakers

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Sneakers have been getting slimmer over the last few seasons, and it seems the silhouette has reached its fever pitch for spring. While pastel and metallic shades are trending among sneakerheads, I'll be reaching for more subdued colors instead. Black, white, and brown sneakers will fit in seamlessly with the rest of my capsule wardrobe, and if I'm feeling the itch for more color, a soft, cool blue is just my speed.

Naked Heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I prefer my shoes closer to the ground (I live in New York City, after all!). But after seeing the bare-it-all heels on the Spring 2026 runways, I've been swayed to the other, higher side. Constructed of clear PVC, mesh, and other see-through materials, this shoe trend is just what I need to refresh my going-out outfits. It also gives me the excuse to try out new spring pedicure colors.