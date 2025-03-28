I thought I'd seen all the possible ways celebrities could style the loud luxury trend. Rihanna tripled down on Dior and Louis Vuitton travel bags; Taylor Swift topped head-to-toe Gucci with a megawatt Vuitton watch; and Jennifer Lopez seemed to purchase every Birkin bag permutation under the sun. But Sydney Sweeney, vacationing somewhere sunny and sandy, found a new way to turn up the trend's volume.

The star posted a series of golden hour snaps to Instagram on March 28 that introduced an OOO take on all-out loud luxury styling. She posed climbing on sand dunes and kneeling on the beach in a blush pink mini dress with a cinched-in waist and off-the-shoulder neckline. Stylist Molly Dickson confirmed on her own account that Sweeney wasn't wearing just any beach cover up. Her peony and white dress's pattern was made up of Dior's famed logo print, hailing from John Galliano's era at the house. (Time stamp: 2004.)

Sydney Sweeney posed on the beach in a logo-printed vintage Dior mini dress. (Image credit: @sydneysweeney)

The exact vintage purveyor who'd lovingly stored Sweeney's mini dress hadn't come forward at press time. In the past, Dickson and her star client have pulled rare finds from LA-based boutiques like Timeless Vixen and Aralda Vintage. Wherever they tracked down this upscale beach dress, they also clinched the coordinating accessories. In some shots, Sweeney topped her skintight mini with a bucket hat coated in the same Dior print.

In other shots, she added a coordinating bucket hat. (Image credit: @sydneysweeney)

Lately, celebrities have been more likely to carry Dior on the fashion week circuit or on New York City date nights than somewhere south of the equator. The Dior D-Journey bag has been the constant street style companion of Rihanna, J.Lo, and Anya Taylor-Joy this spring (not to mention the very important clients in Dior's front row). Taylor Swift has carried it on date nights, too—and she's also toted the label's matte black saddle bag twice in the past year.

A printed bucket hat and vintage dress aren't as common of Dior sightings these days. But Sydney Sweeney's styling takeaway is loud and clear: If you're treating yourself with a sunny vacation, why not have an indulgent luxury look to match? She deserves it.

