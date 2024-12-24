The Loud Luxury Trend Says Celebrities Are Over Dressing "Just Like Us"

Designer logos and diamond jewelry have always been Hollywood staples. But this year, celebrities turned up the volume.

a collage of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna wearing the loud luxury trend in street style
(Image credit: Future)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

One look at any given year's celebrity street style can tell you Hollywood's elite are, well, loaded. But in 2024, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift tended to wear their bank account balances and billionaire valuations on their sleeves.

The beige tyranny of "quiet luxury"—a term coined in early 2023 to describe high-quality, minimalist fashion that signaled wealth in its simplicity—came to an end in celebrity street style this year. Instead of plain neutrals and anonymous leather bags, celebrities' everyday outfits (for non-red-carpet occasions, at least) dialed up the volume on exaggerated textures, bold prints, rare jewelry, and logos big enough to see from space. Even when these outfits included a proverbial, accessible "low" (like Ugg boots, Birkenstock sandals, or Longchamp Le Pliage bags), celebrities styled them with clothing on the other—Mt. Everest "high"—end of the spectrum. Forget being "just like" their biggest fans; these outfits reminded anyone looking on that they're in their own untouchable stratosphere.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wearing coordinating loud luxury outfits to church in September

Hailey Bieber's takes on loud luxury involved a Saint Laurent leopard print coat and a coordinating Toteme jacket, valued at over $10,000, for church.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna wears vintage Dolce & Gabbana leopard print with a Louis Vuitton bag

Rihanna, always a fan of fur coats and designer bags, dialed up her favorites with vintage finds like this leopard Dolce & Gabbana set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no one-way celebrities took on the loud luxury trend; they tailored it to their own wardrobes and personal tastes. For an A-lister, loud luxury is going to church in $ 10,000 worth of leopard prints (like Hailey Bieber, dressed in Toteme and Saint Laurent) or going to dinner in vintage Dolce & Gabbana furs with an equally fuzzy Louis Vuitton bag (like Rihanna). It translated to matching a Chanel flap bag to every sequin, floral, and animal print in your wardrobe (like Blake Lively). Or, if you're Selena Gomez, it's debuting your billionaire status with Prada bags and an endless array of designer little black dresses via Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Versace.

But no celebrity embodied the loud luxury trend quite like Jennifer Lopez and her Birkin bag collection. Lopez flaunted at least ten this year—Hermes's most recognizable and exclusive piece. In past years, she most often carried hers with gym clothes or jeans, but in 2024, the Unstoppable star paired them with oversized fur coats, see-through naked shoes, and printed dresses. In a year partially defined by divorce and a canceled tour, Lopez's outfit choices said she'd keep living out loud regardless of what's happening in the tabloids. And there's no better retail therapy in her world than shopping for a new Kelly bag.

Jennifer Lopez wears a fur coat with a Himalayan birkin bag in new york city

Jennifer Lopez in a fur coat and her $500,000 Himalayan Birkin bag are the definition of loud luxury.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The loud luxury trend's dominance even spread to celebrities who usually reserve their biggest designer credits for the red carpet or their world tour. Taylor Swift shed some of her girl-next-door street style signatures in favor of bolder logos and "Bejeweled" accessories, from a $54,000 Louis Vuitton watch to Dior's saddle bag and several Gucci-printed going-out outfits. She's at the height of her powers musically and, per her 2023 Time Person of the Year interview, done with trying to hide her life, relationships, and ambition. Her custom diamond rings and Chanel chain necklaces are a manifestation of that personal mission.

Taylor Swift wearing the loud luxury trend with a $54,000 Louis Vuitton watch

One of Taylor Swift's standout Chiefs game accessories this year was a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Tambour watch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing the loud luxury trend with Louboutin cowboy boots a dior bag and chanel necklace

The pop star also stacked on jewelry and accessories by Chanel, Dior, and Gucci.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, some of the loud luxury trend's new rise is the fashion pendulum doing what it does best: swinging back where it came from. Designers throughout the Paris, Milan, and New York shows have abandoned incognito mode styling for sequins, animal prints, and exaggerated shapes that take up space. They've also revived definable archival pieces from the early aughts—like the Louis Vuitton Speedy or the Balenciaga City Bag. Meanwhile, the Data But Make It Fashion site reports searches for "quiet luxury" are declining nationwide. Flying under the radar is only so fulfilling for so long. Ask any celebrity who's gone off the grid only to make an oh-so-sweet major comeback.

And for A-listers, there's a stronger connection between runways and real life than how the other 99.9% dress. Celebrity street style is as much a business as it is pure self-expression. Some street style looks layer on the double-G or -C logos because they're contractually obligated to include them. As luxury sales worldwide start to decline, per Reuters—and spending power for the average shopper decreases with it—designers rely on their most influential ambassadors and walking billboards to ignite desire and maintain interest until the markets rebound and more of us can treat ourselves to luxury bags and shoes.

Blake Lively wearing the loud luxury trend with a crochet chanel bag in new york city

Blake Lively's run of method dressing—for her film It Ends With Us and for screenings of Wicked—came with coordinating Chanel double-C logo bags.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The loud luxury trend can also be seen through a more straightforward lens: these celebrities are savvy businesswomen who have worked hard for their wealth and want to enjoy it. This is especially true for newly minted billionaires like Swift and Gomez, who seem intent on showcasing that their success and spending power stems directly from their own efforts. And in a post-girlboss, post-cancel-culture internet, they can tune out the "Eat the Rich" criticism online to the sound of their Birkins' charms singing their own little tune.

So trust that the next time you spot Hailey Bieber in $90 Adidas or Selena Gomez in her Birkenstock sandals, their recognizable friends Louis, Fendi, and Prada will probably be nearby. Because they’re not just like us—and they can afford to make that perfectly clear.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

