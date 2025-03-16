Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have taken a step back from the spotlight following the Super Bowl and the end of the Eras Tour, but their romance is very much alive and well. On Friday, March 14, the loved-up pair were photographed arriving at Del Frisco's Grille in New York City for date night.

For the occasion, Swift tapped one of her favorite date night combos—an oversize blazer over a mini skirt. The singer wore her sleek gray blazer as a dress, with only the hint of a skirt underneath. She completed her outfit with accessories exhibiting both rich-girl energy and loud luxury. Swift carried her $4,000 Dior Small D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin, and wore a pair of Gucci's Walma Knotted Padded Patent-Leather Sandals, which retail for $1,090.

While the singer's Gucci sandals are still available to shop, Swift's exact Dior D-Journey Bag is currently sold out, but the style is still available in alternative prints.

Photos of Swift's latest outfit can be found over at People, but the singer has regularly styled the very same oversize blazer and mini skirt date night combination. Luckily, the "Lover" performer's outfit can be easily recreated, regardless of whether rich-girl accessories are available.

Swift previously styled her Dior D-Journey Bag with a rich-girl coat on Super Bowl-eve. When she supported Kelce at the Super Bowl, she confirmed her love of oversize outerwear by wearing a bright-white blazer by Saint Laurent. And who can forget when the superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in January wearing $16,500-worth of Chanel runway pieces .

Taylor Swift arriving to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play on January 18, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Feb. 26 episode of Kelce's podcast, " New Heights ," the NFL player shared that, when he feels sad, he listens to his girlfriend's music. "She has something for everything," he explained. Kelce continued, "The only way you can find yourself in the light is to find the dark first...I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes."