Taylor Swift Creates Alchemy With Strappy Gucci Sandals and a $4,000 Dior Bag for Travis Kelce Date
The singer paired rich-girl accessories with her favored date night combo.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have taken a step back from the spotlight following the Super Bowl and the end of the Eras Tour, but their romance is very much alive and well. On Friday, March 14, the loved-up pair were photographed arriving at Del Frisco's Grille in New York City for date night.
For the occasion, Swift tapped one of her favorite date night combos—an oversize blazer over a mini skirt. The singer wore her sleek gray blazer as a dress, with only the hint of a skirt underneath. She completed her outfit with accessories exhibiting both rich-girl energy and loud luxury. Swift carried her $4,000 Dior Small D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin, and wore a pair of Gucci's Walma Knotted Padded Patent-Leather Sandals, which retail for $1,090.
While the singer's Gucci sandals are still available to shop, Swift's exact Dior D-Journey Bag is currently sold out, but the style is still available in alternative prints.
Photos of Swift's latest outfit can be found over at People, but the singer has regularly styled the very same oversize blazer and mini skirt date night combination. Luckily, the "Lover" performer's outfit can be easily recreated, regardless of whether rich-girl accessories are available.
PINKO
Dries Van Noten
Theory
Bottega Veneta
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Nine West
Swift previously styled her Dior D-Journey Bag with a rich-girl coat on Super Bowl-eve. When she supported Kelce at the Super Bowl, she confirmed her love of oversize outerwear by wearing a bright-white blazer by Saint Laurent. And who can forget when the superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in January wearing $16,500-worth of Chanel runway pieces.
During the Feb. 26 episode of Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," the NFL player shared that, when he feels sad, he listens to his girlfriend's music. "She has something for everything," he explained. Kelce continued, "The only way you can find yourself in the light is to find the dark first...I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Why One Former Queen Was Held "Prisoner" at Kensington Palace
She was forbidden "from reading popular books" or walking "downstairs without holding someone's hand."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Dua Lipa Pairs Her Snakeskin Trench With a Chanel Bag
The pop star's new rules scream loud luxury.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Refused to Abide by a 350-Year-Old Royal Tradition
She insisted on doing this one very important thing her way, according to a royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Amal Clooney Copies Taylor Swift's Favorite Date Night Outfit Formula
She copied the singer's exact formula on a recent night out.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Sparkly Custom Shorts to $54,586-Worth of Chiefs-Themed Jewelry at the 2025 Super Bowl
Best believe she's "Bejeweled."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Is Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl "T" Necklace Actually Her Grammys Leg Chain?
"T" as in "touchdown."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Outfit Exudes Game-Winning Energy With a Power Blazer and White Boots
She channeled trophy energy in a strong-shouldered white suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Styles a Super Bowl-Eve Rich Girl Coat With $6,450-Worth of Designer Accessories
The singer co-signs the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Makes Her Feelings Known in Simkhai's "Joy" Mini Dress for Travis Kelce Date
The superstar's emotions were on full display at a New Orleans dinner date ahead of the Super Bowl.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Sneakily Changes Into a Glittering Gucci 2025 Grammys After-Party Dress
A fan claims to have caught Swift in a second "Bejeweled" look.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated