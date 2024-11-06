Victoria Beckham Matches With Her Mini-Me Daughter, Harper, in Silky Winter Pastels
The mother-daughter duo couldn't have looked more alike.
Fashion and beauty mogul Victoria Beckham brought the cutest date to the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards: her teenage daughter, Harper.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the two generations of Beckhams played up their family resemblance in coordinating silk outfits. Victoria, who was on hand to accept an award in the Entrepreneur category, dressed the part in black pumps and a stunning suit cut from glossy off-white silk. The two-piece set featured a belted smoking jacket with wide lapels and a plunging neckline, along with a relaxed pair of trousers. She accessorized her office siren-coded ensemble with a dainty gold chain pendant necklace, plus two pairs of diamond huggie hoops.
13-year-old Harper mirrored her mother in a floor-length, pale blue silk slip dress with a keyhole cut-out. She accessorized with white sandals, a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra mother-of-pearl and rose gold pendant necklace, a gold and diamond lariat necklace, and a slim yellow gold Cartier Love bracelet.
True to form, Victoria's makeup stuck to her signatures: a smoldering brown smoky eye, plenty of bronzer, and nude-peach lips. Harper, on the other hand, favored pinched pink cheeks and lips, plus fluffy brown lashes. It's hard to say exactly which Victoria Beckham Beauty products Harper might be wearing here, but we do know she's the inspiration behind the brand's best-selling Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate.
Harper also presented her mother's award with a tender speech, calling Victoria "a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me."
“She’s taught me so much about what it takes to succeed," she continued. "But above all else, she’s taught me to always be kind[.]" And apparently, how to dress for the red carpet.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
