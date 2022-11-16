Let's run a quick experiment, shall we? How does electric fuchsia make you feel? What about an "ugly" puce? Love them, hate them, winter 2022-2023's color trends want to make you feel something, anything—whether that be a surge in adrenaline, confidence, or even disdain (admittedly, chartreuse isn't everyone's cup of tea). Even the more uncontroversial colors trending for the winter season (opens in new tab)—think crisp khakis and a red the color of a too-sweet cherry lollipop—are done in dramatic and daring silhouettes to yield a more stimulating effect. (You thought beige was dull? Wait until you've seen what a few luxury fashion brands have done with the sandy shade.)
Like all of the leading styles from the Resort 2023 season—including winter's front-running shoes (opens in new tab) and It-bags (opens in new tab)—the leading hues of the season are purposefully engineered to incite a reaction. Keep on scrolling to explore the shades in store for winter, and get a head start by shopping out the soon-to-be-everywhere colors now.
Pops of Puce
A vibrant puce hue, which was surprisingly prevalent in Resort 2023 collections, especially from the likes of Fendi, Jonathan Simkhai, and Stella McCartney, is not for the faint of heart. The yellow-green chartreuse color is striking, eye-catching, and, at times, bordering on garish—making it the ideal shade for those who set out to make a hard-to-miss statement with their style this winter. Maximalist dressers, this one's for you.
Cherry Red
Designers dabbled with the confidence-inducing effects of a bright cherry red in their winter drops via '60s mod-inspired mini dresses, satin clutches, and opulent knit gowns. More saturated than a deep maroon, merlot, or ruby, expect the bold, ripened shade to be ubiquitous in the coming weeks.
Orange You Glad?
In response to recent years' tumult, the fashion industry coped with a phenomenon known as dopamine dressing, with the trend's foremost style code being highly-saturated colors that inspire joy. And according to the Resort 2023 capsules from Proenza Schouler, Versace, and Erdem, the mood-boosting movement prevails for winter and manifests in a vibrant orange. Test out the optimistic shade this season with a bright turtleneck sweater or office-ready shirt dress. Or, for more of a statement, opt for a furry handbag that resembles a certain tree-hugging Dr. Seuss character.
Attack-i of the Khaki
In the Resort 2023 season, brands set out to prove that the color khaki is actually not boring thankyouverymuch. It's classic; it's timeless; it's reliably neutral. In fact, with 3.1 Phillip Lim's embellished beige sets, Ulla Johnson's voluminous gowns layered over trousers, and Dior's crisp outerwear, designers demonstrate that khaki is quite cool. Snag a sleek trench coat, utilitarian shacket, or a cropped and pleated mini skirt that resembles a certain It piece (you know the one) to test drive the brownish-yellow this season.
Fuchsia Phenomenon
More electrically charged than its Mattel-fueled Barbiecore sister (opens in new tab), but in a similar all-consuming pink vein, a fuchsia trend emerges for winter 2022-2023. Unsurprisingly, Christopher John Rogers led the charge (the American designer is known for his kaleidoscopic color palette) with a handful of monochromatic looks all in the pink-purple shade. Victoria Beckham and AZ Factory, with the duo behind Paris-based Ester Manas sitting at the helm, also expressed an interest in the striking shade through ruched, cut-out dresses.
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she's loving. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
