winter 2022-2023 color trends at Proenza Schouler, Jonathan Simkhai, & AZ Factory
(Image credit: Proenza Schouler, Jonathan Simkhai, Lanvin, & AZ Factory)
Let's run a quick experiment, shall we? How does electric fuchsia make you feel? What about an "ugly" puce? Love them, hate them, winter 2022-2023's color trends want to make you feel something, anything—whether that be a surge in adrenaline, confidence, or even disdain (admittedly, chartreuse isn't everyone's cup of tea). Even the more uncontroversial colors trending for the winter season (opens in new tab)—think crisp khakis and a red the color of a too-sweet cherry lollipop—are done in dramatic and daring silhouettes to yield a more stimulating effect. (You thought beige was dull? Wait until you've seen what a few luxury fashion brands have done with the sandy shade.) 

Like all of the leading styles from the Resort 2023 season—including winter's front-running shoes (opens in new tab) and It-bags (opens in new tab)—the leading hues of the season are purposefully engineered to incite a reaction. Keep on scrolling to explore the shades in store for winter, and get a head start by shopping out the soon-to-be-everywhere colors now.

Pops of Puce

winter 2022-2023 puce color trend at Jonathan Simkhai, Fendi, & Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Jonathan Simkhai, Fendi, & Stella McCartney)

A vibrant puce hue, which was surprisingly prevalent in Resort 2023 collections, especially from the likes of Fendi, Jonathan Simkhai, and Stella McCartney, is not for the faint of heart. The yellow-green chartreuse color is striking, eye-catching, and, at times, bordering on garish—making it the ideal shade for those who set out to make a hard-to-miss statement with their style this winter. Maximalist dressers, this one's for you.

Poppy Lissiman Pippen Bag

Bottega Veneta Puddle Ankle Boot

Zara Gathered Mini Dress

Cherry Red

red winter 2022 2023 color trend at Valentino, Givenchy, & Lanvin

(Image credit: Valentino, Givenchy, & Lanvin)

Designers dabbled with the confidence-inducing effects of a bright cherry red in their winter drops via '60s mod-inspired mini dresses, satin clutches, and opulent knit gowns. More saturated than a deep maroon, merlot, or ruby, expect the bold, ripened shade to be ubiquitous in the coming weeks.

STAUD Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress

Porte & Paire Bow-Embellished Satin Ballet Flats

Rotate Birger Christensen High-Rise Straight Pants

Orange You Glad?

orange winter 2022-2023 color trend at Proenza Schouler, Versace, & Erdem

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler, Versace, & Erdem)

In response to recent years' tumult, the fashion industry coped with a phenomenon known as dopamine dressing, with the trend's foremost style code being highly-saturated colors that inspire joy. And according to the Resort 2023 capsules from Proenza Schouler, Versace, and Erdem, the mood-boosting movement prevails for winter and manifests in a vibrant orange. Test out the optimistic shade this season with a bright turtleneck sweater or office-ready shirt dress. Or, for more of a statement, opt for a furry handbag that resembles a certain tree-hugging Dr. Seuss character.

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck

JW Pei Abacus Faux Fur Mini Top Handle Bag

Mango Flowy Shirt Dress

Attack-i of the Khaki

khaki winter 2022 2023 color trend at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ulla Johnson, & Dior

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ulla Johnson, & Dior)

In the Resort 2023 season, brands set out to prove that the color khaki is actually not boring thankyouverymuch. It's classic; it's timeless; it's reliably neutral. In fact, with 3.1 Phillip Lim's embellished beige sets, Ulla Johnson's voluminous gowns layered over trousers, and Dior's crisp outerwear, designers demonstrate that khaki is quite cool. Snag a sleek trench coat, utilitarian shacket, or a cropped and pleated mini skirt that resembles a certain It piece (you know the one) to test drive the brownish-yellow this season.

Pangaia Hemp Denim Workwear Jacket

Frankie Shop Audrey Pleated Cotton-Twill Mini Skirt

IRO Foxton Oversize Trench Coat

Fuchsia Phenomenon

pink color trend for winter 2022 2023 at Christopher John Rogers, Victoria Beckham, & AZ Factory

(Image credit: Christopher John Rogers, Victoria Beckham, & AZ Factory)

More electrically charged than its Mattel-fueled Barbiecore sister (opens in new tab), but in a similar all-consuming pink vein, a fuchsia trend emerges for winter 2022-2023. Unsurprisingly, Christopher John Rogers led the charge (the American designer is known for his kaleidoscopic color palette) with a handful of monochromatic looks all in the pink-purple shade. Victoria Beckham and AZ Factory, with the duo behind Paris-based Ester Manas sitting at the helm, also expressed an interest in the striking shade through ruched, cut-out dresses.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top

H&M Glittery Dress

Satin Seamed Mini Skirt

