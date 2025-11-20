I Have My Winter Wardrobe Sorted—22 Shoes and Bags I’m Shopping in Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Instead

Madewell's brand trajectory should truly be studied. Over the last 10 years, the retailer has skyrocketed to become a must-shop clothing brand favored by fashion girls everywhere (including Alexa Chung!). Its jeans are beloved, its belts are viral, and its suede selection could rival the most luxe leather goods brands.

It's for these reasons (and about 2,100 more) that Madewell is firmly at the top of my Black Friday shopping list—specifically, their boots and bags. I have long been a fan of the brand's assortment, which includes everyday laptop totes and glossy patent-leather ballet flats, as well as several variations of festive animal-print styles, and I found 22 options that deserve a spot in my rotation. Who needs new clothes when I can eleate the ones I have with a cute new accessory?

And there's no better time to add to my collection: The brand's biggest sale just kicked off. From now until November 29, Madewell's massive Black Friday 2025 sale will offer loyal fans 40 percent off their entire purchase.

Ahead, I've pulled together the most stylish bags and shoes to shop—just remember to use the code "LETSGO" at checkout.

Madewell's Black Friday Bag Deals (At A Glance)