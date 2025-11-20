I Have My Winter Wardrobe Sorted—22 Shoes and Bags I’m Shopping in Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Instead
I deserve an upgrade.
Madewell's brand trajectory should truly be studied. Over the last 10 years, the retailer has skyrocketed to become a must-shop clothing brand favored by fashion girls everywhere (including Alexa Chung!). Its jeans are beloved, its belts are viral, and its suede selection could rival the most luxe leather goods brands.
It's for these reasons (and about 2,100 more) that Madewell is firmly at the top of my Black Friday shopping list—specifically, their boots and bags. I have long been a fan of the brand's assortment, which includes everyday laptop totes and glossy patent-leather ballet flats, as well as several variations of festive animal-print styles, and I found 22 options that deserve a spot in my rotation. Who needs new clothes when I can eleate the ones I have with a cute new accessory?
And there's no better time to add to my collection: The brand's biggest sale just kicked off. From now until November 29, Madewell's massive Black Friday 2025 sale will offer loyal fans 40 percent off their entire purchase.
Ahead, I've pulled together the most stylish bags and shoes to shop—just remember to use the code "LETSGO" at checkout.
Madewell's Black Friday Bag Deals (At A Glance)
- Best Suede Bag on Sale: The Mylie Large Shoulder Bag in Italian Suede (Was $248), $198
- Best Leather Bag on Sale: The Essential Belted Bucket Tote (Was $248), $198
- Best Shoes on Sale: The Greta Ballet Flats (Were $98), $78
This spacious tote bag is a Katie Holmes favorite—that's really all that needs to be said.
I walk a lot, so I added these comfy, festive red ballet Mary Jane-style flats to my cart.
The belted bag trend is tailor-made for self-described minimalists. It adds an element of interest while still keeping the design straightforward.
Some people say leopard print is a neutral—and, for the record, those people are 100 percent correct.
Mark my words: Cow print will be the leopard print of 2026. Get a jump on the trend with this posh bucket bag (which is already on sale, BTW).
A little cherry red shoulder bag does wonders for any holiday look. Shop this beauty and you'll see my point.
Though most Madewell bags are timeless and classic, they do stock several more sculptural pieces. This wristlet, for example, is perfect for anyone searching for a more runway-inspired vibe.
Simplistic, with just a hint of glimmer—this shoulder bag is the Madewell aesthetic personafied.
