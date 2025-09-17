Stop What You're Doing—Madewell’s Insider Sale Is Here and It’s Full of Chic Fall Finds
From luxe suede jackets and bags to the season's biggest denim trends.
I got the chance to preview Madewell's fall 2025 collection a few weeks ago, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. From the gorgeous suede finds to the luxurious yet affordable fall bags, I walked out of the brand's flagship store with a wish list a mile long. Now that Madewell's Insider Sale is here, though, I'm picking up all of the fall pieces that caught my eye a while back.
In case you're unfamiliar, Madewell's Insider Sale is a twice-yearly event in which Insiders (don't worry—it's free to sign up) can earn 30 percent off nearly the entire site. I'm using the sale as a chance to elevate my fall outfits. I'll be filling my cart with fall denim trends, such as barrel-leg styles and baggy jeans, plus seasonal essentials like sweaters, suede jackets, and layerable T-shirts. I won't be missing out on the brand's next-level fall shoe selection at a discount, either.
Trust me, this isn't a sale you want to pass up. To prove it, I've rounded up all of the fall finds I'm adding to my cart. You have until September 29 to score your favorite picks, but I'm willing to bet some items will sell out well before then.
Low-waisted, cuffed, and with a dark wash, these jeans tap into nearly every fall denim trend.
Madewell has the best suede jackets—this pick proves it.
A pop of olive green would make your fall outfits so much cooler.
Dakota Fanning told me she's a fan of this jacket—need I say more?
From the buttery suede to the cool slouchy look, I'm obsessed with everything about this bag.
I've been wearing this white blouse on repeat since getting it a couple of weeks ago,
Because you can never have too many white T-shirts.
These are the most comfortable pair of jeans I own.
Here's your chance to try out the rugby shirt trend.
Why not try out the viral barrel-leg jean trend when this pair is under $100?
After seeing this bag on Marie Claire fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, I'm wishing for it, too.
It's always a good idea to grab a cashmere sweater on sale.
Speaking from personal experience, this fall jacket has the perfect fit.
If you're in need of a new laptop bag, this is Katie Holmes' favorite tote.
Double denim is a fall outfit I want to recreate, so this shirt is at the top of my wishlist.
I'm looking to add more trendy plaid to my wardrobe, and I'm starting with this skirt.
If you're looking for a classic pair of black ballet flats, I can personally attest that these are as comfortable as can be.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.