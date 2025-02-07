These 19 Rich-Looking Sale Items Are So Good, I Wanted to Gatekeep Them

I'm obsessed.

Call it an occupational hazard, but I spend a lot of time online shopping. I'm either scrolling my favorite retailers for research or simply to pass the time. As such, I come across way too many good on-sale finds to count. When I discover a truly unreal deal, my first instinct is to keep it to myself. However, I also believe that sharing is caring, and since I found a particularly great slate of rich-looking sale finds this week, I'm revealing them all so you can match my vibe.

These picks deserve way more attention. For starters, Tory Burch has a couple of trendy spring shoes on sale, including loafers and party-ready wedges, which I'll be dreaming about adding to my closet until further notice. Then, there are several discounted coats and jackets that exude Upper East Side vibes from Boden and Mango. I also have to call out a pair of under-$100 Madewell jeans that look like they could've been ripped from the Spring 2025 runways.

That's not all, though—to see every luxury sale item I have my eye on this week, keep scrolling. These finds are just too good to gatekeep, like luxe cashmere sweaters and classic shoulder bags. While they may look like a million bucks, they won't cost you more than $250.

Mango Cape Scarf Buttons (Was $160)

Mango Cape Scarf Buttons (Was $160)

Capes are having a major moment for spring 2025, and the added scarf on this pick makes it all the more functional and chic. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148)

These baggy jeans hit several denim trends at once: They feature a naval-grazing rise, ultra wide-leg silhouette, and a cool pin-tuck along the front. With a pair this trendy, I'm shocked to find these on sale. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Tory Burch Classic Leather Loafers (Were $278)

Tory Burch Classic Leather Loafers (Were $278)

The black-and-white color combo on these loafers gives them a fresh look that feels especially cool for spring—obsessed is an understatement. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Kate Spade Katy Medium Shoulder Bag (Was $358)

Kate Spade Katy Medium Shoulder Bag (Was $358)

Everyone needs a classic black shoulder bag that can go with every outfit. With clean lines and gleaming hardware, why not let it be this bag? Save even more with one of our Kate Spade promo codes.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim
J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim (Was $298)

I've always thought J.Crew's signature Lady Jackets were the epitome of rich elegance. This modern leather-trimmed version is no different. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Diamonique 4mm Choice of Cut Sterling Silver Tennis Bracelet (Was $93)

Diamonique 4mm Choice of Cut Sterling Silver Tennis Bracelet (Was $93)

A tennis bracelet like this is the easiest way to instantly elevate your look. These simulated diamonds are so sparkly, no one will be able to tell they aren't the real thing. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Gap Satin Square-Neck Bow Top (Was $60)

Gap Satin Square-Neck Bow Top (Was $60)

This pretty pale pink shade was a favorite Spring 2025 color on the runways, so I easily could've been tricked into thinking this top was designer, but no, it's from Gap. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress (Was $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress (Was $90)

There's something about the drop waist dress trend that feels especially elegant. With its simple silhouette, you could wear this pick on plenty of occasions. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Double T Slingback Wedge Pump
Tory Burch Double T Slingback Wedge Pumps (Were $328)

From the arched wedged to the sheer polka-dotted panels, these shoes are simply gorgeous. If I had them in my rotation, I'd put them to work in dresses, skirts, and even jeans. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Soeur Wino Bag (Was $359)

Soeur Wino Bag (Was $359)

I had to do a double-take when I saw the sale price on this bag. With its cool shape and buttery-soft leather fabrication, It's a perfect thing. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.

Boden Durham Wool Blend Coat (Was $380)

Boden Durham Wool Blend Coat (Was $380)

A tailored camel coat is always the best option for rich-looking outerwear. The red stripes on the sleeves give this pick a touch of personality. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.

A.L.C. Paisley Dress (Was $495)

A.L.C. Paisley Dress (Was $495)

If I had this cool dress in my closet, I'd wear it during every season. For now, I'd wear it with sheer tights and knee-high boots, but come spring, I'd pair it with socks and loafers to wear into the office. Save even more with one of our Intermix promo codes.

Coach Raquel Extended Calf Boots (Were $350)

Coach Raquel Extended Calf Boots (Were $350)

Trendy suede finds never fail to look expensive. Case in point: these kitten-heel boots. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Ulla Johnson Gabi Cutout Gathered Jersey Tank Top (Was $270)

Ulla Johnson Gabi Cutout Gathered Jersey Tank Top (Was $270)

It's not every day you come across a going-out top that's fun, mature, and not too revealing. This Ulla Johnson find, however, ticks all of those boxes and is over $200 off. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Rag & bone Drew Faux Leather Blazer (Was $558)

Rag & Bone Drew Faux Leather Blazer (Was $558)

This leather jacket has a timeless feel, so it's well worth the investment since you can keep it in your closet for years to come. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Banana Republic Hammered Satin Cowl-Neck Tank (Was $100)

Banana Republic Hammered Satin Cowl-Neck Tank (Was $100)

This drapey satin tank top can take you from the boardroom to happy hour drinks. This beige shade is particularly speaking to me, but it also comes in black and hot Barbie pink shades. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Vince Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater (Was $495)

Vince Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater (Was $495)

Once you make the switch to a cashmere sweater, you'll never go back. This oversized pick is exceptionally warm, and you can use it with your layering outfits. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Sam Edelman Women's Olllie Flats (Were $130)

Sam Edelman Women's Olllie Flats (Were $130)

With a low heel, square toe, and minimal hardware, these chic heels would elevate any spring work outfit. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Maeve Button-Front Vest (Was $108)

Maeve Button-Front Vest (Was $108)

Women's vests are having a moment, and this find is perfectly polished for the office. The gleaming silver buttons are an extra-special detail. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

