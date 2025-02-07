These 19 Rich-Looking Sale Items Are So Good, I Wanted to Gatekeep Them
I'm obsessed.
Call it an occupational hazard, but I spend a lot of time online shopping. I'm either scrolling my favorite retailers for research or simply to pass the time. As such, I come across way too many good on-sale finds to count. When I discover a truly unreal deal, my first instinct is to keep it to myself. However, I also believe that sharing is caring, and since I found a particularly great slate of rich-looking sale finds this week, I'm revealing them all so you can match my vibe.
These picks deserve way more attention. For starters, Tory Burch has a couple of trendy spring shoes on sale, including loafers and party-ready wedges, which I'll be dreaming about adding to my closet until further notice. Then, there are several discounted coats and jackets that exude Upper East Side vibes from Boden and Mango. I also have to call out a pair of under-$100 Madewell jeans that look like they could've been ripped from the Spring 2025 runways.
That's not all, though—to see every luxury sale item I have my eye on this week, keep scrolling. These finds are just too good to gatekeep, like luxe cashmere sweaters and classic shoulder bags. While they may look like a million bucks, they won't cost you more than $250.
Capes are having a major moment for spring 2025, and the added scarf on this pick makes it all the more functional and chic. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
These baggy jeans hit several denim trends at once: They feature a naval-grazing rise, ultra wide-leg silhouette, and a cool pin-tuck along the front. With a pair this trendy, I'm shocked to find these on sale. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
The black-and-white color combo on these loafers gives them a fresh look that feels especially cool for spring—obsessed is an understatement. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Everyone needs a classic black shoulder bag that can go with every outfit. With clean lines and gleaming hardware, why not let it be this bag? Save even more with one of our Kate Spade promo codes.
I've always thought J.Crew's signature Lady Jackets were the epitome of rich elegance. This modern leather-trimmed version is no different. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
A tennis bracelet like this is the easiest way to instantly elevate your look. These simulated diamonds are so sparkly, no one will be able to tell they aren't the real thing. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
This pretty pale pink shade was a favorite Spring 2025 color on the runways, so I easily could've been tricked into thinking this top was designer, but no, it's from Gap. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
There's something about the drop waist dress trend that feels especially elegant. With its simple silhouette, you could wear this pick on plenty of occasions. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
From the arched wedged to the sheer polka-dotted panels, these shoes are simply gorgeous. If I had them in my rotation, I'd put them to work in dresses, skirts, and even jeans. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
I had to do a double-take when I saw the sale price on this bag. With its cool shape and buttery-soft leather fabrication, It's a perfect thing. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.
A tailored camel coat is always the best option for rich-looking outerwear. The red stripes on the sleeves give this pick a touch of personality. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
If I had this cool dress in my closet, I'd wear it during every season. For now, I'd wear it with sheer tights and knee-high boots, but come spring, I'd pair it with socks and loafers to wear into the office. Save even more with one of our Intermix promo codes.
Trendy suede finds never fail to look expensive. Case in point: these kitten-heel boots. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
It's not every day you come across a going-out top that's fun, mature, and not too revealing. This Ulla Johnson find, however, ticks all of those boxes and is over $200 off. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
This leather jacket has a timeless feel, so it's well worth the investment since you can keep it in your closet for years to come. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
This drapey satin tank top can take you from the boardroom to happy hour drinks. This beige shade is particularly speaking to me, but it also comes in black and hot Barbie pink shades. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Once you make the switch to a cashmere sweater, you'll never go back. This oversized pick is exceptionally warm, and you can use it with your layering outfits. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
With a low heel, square toe, and minimal hardware, these chic heels would elevate any spring work outfit. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Women's vests are having a moment, and this find is perfectly polished for the office. The gleaming silver buttons are an extra-special detail. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment
"He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."
By Kristin Contino Published
18 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $150 That Look So Expensive
I found a ton of on-sale finds your sweetheart will adore.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
These Are a New Yorker's Favorite On-Sale Winter Jacket Styles
18 under-$300 finds that will make your outfit.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
I Found Every Type of Fall Coat and Jacket on Sale for Less Than $350
Including leather jackets, wool coats, must-have blazers, and shearling styles.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
