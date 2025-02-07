These 19 Rich-Looking Sale Items Are So Good, I Wanted to Gatekeep Them

Call it an occupational hazard, but I spend a lot of time online shopping. I'm either scrolling my favorite retailers for research or simply to pass the time. As such, I come across way too many good on-sale finds to count. When I discover a truly unreal deal, my first instinct is to keep it to myself. However, I also believe that sharing is caring, and since I found a particularly great slate of rich-looking sale finds this week, I'm revealing them all so you can match my vibe.

These picks deserve way more attention. For starters, Tory Burch has a couple of trendy spring shoes on sale, including loafers and party-ready wedges, which I'll be dreaming about adding to my closet until further notice. Then, there are several discounted coats and jackets that exude Upper East Side vibes from Boden and Mango. I also have to call out a pair of under-$100 Madewell jeans that look like they could've been ripped from the Spring 2025 runways.

That's not all, though—to see every luxury sale item I have my eye on this week, keep scrolling. These finds are just too good to gatekeep, like luxe cashmere sweaters and classic shoulder bags. While they may look like a million bucks, they won't cost you more than $250.

Mango Cape Scarf Buttons (Was $160) $80 at Mango Capes are having a major moment for spring 2025, and the added scarf on this pick makes it all the more functional and chic.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148) $65 at Madewell These baggy jeans hit several denim trends at once: They feature a naval-grazing rise, ultra wide-leg silhouette, and a cool pin-tuck along the front. With a pair this trendy, I'm shocked to find these on sale.

Tory Burch Classic Leather Loafers (Were $278) $139 at Farfetch The black-and-white color combo on these loafers gives them a fresh look that feels especially cool for spring—obsessed is an understatement.

Kate Spade Katy Medium Shoulder Bag (Was $358) $233 at Kate Spade Everyone needs a classic black shoulder bag that can go with every outfit. With clean lines and gleaming hardware, why not let it be this bag?

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim (Was $298) $250 at J.Crew I've always thought J.Crew's signature Lady Jackets were the epitome of rich elegance. This modern leather-trimmed version is no different.

Diamonique 4mm Choice of Cut Sterling Silver Tennis Bracelet (Was $93) $75 at QVC A tennis bracelet like this is the easiest way to instantly elevate your look. These simulated diamonds are so sparkly, no one will be able to tell they aren't the real thing.

Gap Satin Square-Neck Bow Top (Was $60) $30 at Gap This pretty pale pink shade was a favorite Spring 2025 color on the runways, so I easily could've been tricked into thinking this top was designer, but no, it's from Gap.

Tory Burch Double T Slingback Wedge Pumps (Were $328) $197 at Nordstrom From the arched wedged to the sheer polka-dotted panels, these shoes are simply gorgeous. If I had them in my rotation, I'd put them to work in dresses, skirts, and even jeans.

Soeur Wino Bag (Was $359) $215 at 24s I had to do a double-take when I saw the sale price on this bag. With its cool shape and buttery-soft leather fabrication, It's a perfect thing.

Boden Durham Wool Blend Coat (Was $380) $190 at Boden A tailored camel coat is always the best option for rich-looking outerwear. The red stripes on the sleeves give this pick a touch of personality.

A.L.C. Paisley Dress (Was $495) $249 at Intermix If I had this cool dress in my closet, I'd wear it during every season. For now, I'd wear it with sheer tights and knee-high boots, but come spring, I'd pair it with socks and loafers to wear into the office.

Coach Raquel Extended Calf Boots (Were $350) $210 at Coach Trendy suede finds never fail to look expensive. Case in point: these kitten-heel boots.

Ulla Johnson Gabi Cutout Gathered Jersey Tank Top (Was $270) $69 at Bergdorf Goodman It's not every day you come across a going-out top that's fun, mature, and not too revealing. This Ulla Johnson find, however, ticks all of those boxes and is over $200 off.

Rag & Bone Drew Faux Leather Blazer (Was $558) $209 at Saks Fifth Avenue This leather jacket has a timeless feel, so it's well worth the investment since you can keep it in your closet for years to come.

Banana Republic Hammered Satin Cowl-Neck Tank (Was $100) $80 at Banana Republic This drapey satin tank top can take you from the boardroom to happy hour drinks. This beige shade is particularly speaking to me, but it also comes in black and hot Barbie pink shades.

Vince Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater (Was $495) $169 at Nordstrom Rack Once you make the switch to a cashmere sweater, you'll never go back. This oversized pick is exceptionally warm, and you can use it with your layering outfits.

Sam Edelman Women's Olllie Flats (Were $130) $59 at Bloomingdale's With a low heel, square toe, and minimal hardware, these chic heels would elevate any spring work outfit.

Maeve Button-Front Vest (Was $108) $70 at Anthropologie Women's vests are having a moment, and this find is perfectly polished for the office. The gleaming silver buttons are an extra-special detail.