Bella Hadid Offers a Free Lesson in Styling the Leather Blazer Trend's 2026 Revival
Give your puffer a well-deserved day off.
Bella Hadid's exact outerwear is almost always impossible to track down. Why? She prefers one-of-a-kind vintage fashion. Even so, all hope of channeling her jackets isn't lost. Most of them—including her latest leather blazer—mirror the market's top coat trends.
After styling a week's worth of aprés-ski Western-wear in Aspen, Colorado, Hadid returned to L.A. on January 6 for her first photoshoot of 2026. Even so, her brown-and-black color combination would've worked around the slope-side vacation spot. A vintage, chestnut-colored blazer—presumably sourced by stylist Mimi Cuttrell—served as her It-piece of the day. (Vestiaire Collective recently listed a secondhand look-alike for $2,162.) She layered the leather jacket over a skintight turtleneck, tucked into bootcut black jeans.
Matching cowboy-coded boots awoke Hadid's inner horse girl. A thin headband, on the other hand, balanced them out with a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy kind of charm.
Blink and you'll miss her Prada Aimée Bag's leather shoulder strap, hidden beneath her coat. Tuesday marked the slouchy, '90s-inspired purse's debut on Hadid's arm. (Amanda Seyfried and Amelia Gray have endorsed the $3,200 zip-top style since its Fall 2024 launch.) For Hadid, the Caramel color fits right in with her current equestrian aesthetic. It's one of her signature shades both in and out of the rodeo.
Similar to the Prada Aimée, leather blazers are having a moment right now, even in a sea of bomber jackets. Miu Miu, Acne Studios, and Valentino's Spring 2026 runway shows introduced the silhouette back into the It-coat conversation. Miuccia Prada's tan, slightly-oversize version looked just as worn-in as Hadid's, down to the discolored hems.
Hadid is no stranger to leather blazers, though their hiatus began over five years ago. In 2019, the supermodel wore a similar Rosetta Getty style at Variety's Power of Women Gala. Even her strapless top and flared bottoms boasted soft-to-the-touch calfskin.
A year later, Hadid returned to the red carpet scene in another all-leather look, featuring a black fitted blazer. Turns out, Zendaya designed it—plus the vest and flared trousers—in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The sold-out style set a high bar for Hadid's circa-2026 return to the topper.
Knowing Hadid, the Spring 2026 runway circuit inspired the leather blazer trend's second coming in her closet. This time around, lived-in leather will dominate her coat rack.
Shop the Leather Blazer Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid
