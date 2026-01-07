Forget Boots—I’m Shopping These Affordable Winter Bags at Madewell and Mango Instead

I may be a minimalist, but I'm a sucker for a trendy bag. Whether it's a slouchy tote for the office or a little clutch for a night out, I love how a bag can transform any cold-weather look. My collection is overdue for a refresh, though, so I'm turning to some of my favorite retailers—Madewell and Mango,

As far as winter bag trends go, there's a style for every occasion. Practical totes made for your nine-to-five are a current fashion-girl favorite, as are vintage-inspired purses you'd expect to see at the thrift store. The East-West silhouette stays on the shoulders of all of my favorite A-listers, while suede styles show no sign of slowing down this season—this season is all about versatility.

For your shopping pleasure, I rounded up all of the affordable bags I'm considering adding to my collection. If you want richer-looking outfits without breaking your budget (spoiler: They all cost less than $250), you can't go wrong with one of my favorite finds, below.

