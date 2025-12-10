If you were to spot me on the street in the winter, I'm wearing a sweater nine out of 10 times. But since I pulled my go-tos out of storage, I've noticed my knitwear collection is looking a little lackluster. So, I'm on the hunt for expensive-looking options that aren't actually expensive—and naturally, my search has led me to H&M and Zara .

My dream collection is full of the kind of elevated sweaters celebrities wear, from nerdy-chic argyle knits to simple turtlenecks. It seems H&M and Zara got the memo: The new-in collections at both brands are well-stocked with every trendy style I've been eyeing, and the prices fit perfectly into my post Black Friday budget.

Ahead, I've rounded up the polished knits from H&M and Zara that give major luxury energy. The best part? They all ring in at $100 and under.