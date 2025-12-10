These Under-$100 Winter Sweaters from H&M and Zara Look Triple Their Price
30 affordable knits to elevate your winter wardrobe.
If you were to spot me on the street in the winter, I'm wearing a sweater nine out of 10 times. But since I pulled my go-tos out of storage, I've noticed my knitwear collection is looking a little lackluster. So, I'm on the hunt for expensive-looking options that aren't actually expensive—and naturally, my search has led me to H&M and Zara.
My dream collection is full of the kind of elevated sweaters celebrities wear, from nerdy-chic argyle knits to simple turtlenecks. It seems H&M and Zara got the memo: The new-in collections at both brands are well-stocked with every trendy style I've been eyeing, and the prices fit perfectly into my post Black Friday budget.
Ahead, I've rounded up the polished knits from H&M and Zara that give major luxury energy. The best part? They all ring in at $100 and under.
Pick up the matching pants with this cozy cardigan, and you've got a chic plane outfit.
If you're in need of a holiday party outfit, this fancy cardigan would pair beautifully with a pencil skirt.
Powder pink is trending for winter, and the easiest way to test the color trend out is by throwing on this crewneck.
Opt for a chic V-neck sweater like this if you want richer-looking outfits.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.