In nearly a decade of shopping at Sézane, I've often wondered where founder Morgane Sézalory finds her inspiration. The colors are so rich and the silhouettes are so considered, pulling on one of her sweaters can feel like divine wardrobe intervention. (Her Midas-Parisian touch makes even a New Balance sneaker collab look chic.) Now, she just gave her answer in the form of another special collaboration.

Today, Sézane is dropping a limited-edition collection with Antoinette Poisson, a French maison for artisanal wallpapers. Sézalory first visited the label's workshop in 2015 and struck up a close friendship with its creative team, Vincent Farelly and Jean-Baptiste Martin. A decade later, she's translating ten of the brand's 18th-century inspired patterns into a collection of vibrant sweaters, coats, and matching sets for winter.

Sézane x Antoinette Poisson brings mixed prints to the forefront of a colorful winter wardrobe. (Image credit: Sézane)

A wardrobe full of the Sézane x Antoinette Poisson collaboration. (Image credit: Sézane)

This is not a collaboration for blending in. Across women's, men's, and children's clothing, plus a delightful edit of home goods, the Sézane x Antoinette Poisson collaboration delivers an antidote to the winter blues. Swirling florals arrive in contrasting shades of burgundy and cream; matching sets combine intertwining brocades with geometric, tile-like patterns. My eye also caught on a chili red corduroy matching set and a lace-front quilted jacket—pieces that have all the comfort and coziness winter outfits require, but with a look-at-me-palette that refuses to fade into the background.

Ahead, I've shopped out the Sézane x Antoinette Poisson pieces I'm trusting for a mood boost this November. I may not have visited the Paris workshop myself, but I know wearing these colorful pieces is the next best thing. If Sézane's founder trusts this label for a personality-enhancing print, so do I.

My Sézane x Antoinette Poisson Picks