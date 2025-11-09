The Sézane x Antoinette Poisson Collaboration Is My Shortcut to Personality-Filled Winter Outfits
No more plain black puffers or plain sweaters for me.
In nearly a decade of shopping at Sézane, I've often wondered where founder Morgane Sézalory finds her inspiration. The colors are so rich and the silhouettes are so considered, pulling on one of her sweaters can feel like divine wardrobe intervention. (Her Midas-Parisian touch makes even a New Balance sneaker collab look chic.) Now, she just gave her answer in the form of another special collaboration.
Today, Sézane is dropping a limited-edition collection with Antoinette Poisson, a French maison for artisanal wallpapers. Sézalory first visited the label's workshop in 2015 and struck up a close friendship with its creative team, Vincent Farelly and Jean-Baptiste Martin. A decade later, she's translating ten of the brand's 18th-century inspired patterns into a collection of vibrant sweaters, coats, and matching sets for winter.
This is not a collaboration for blending in. Across women's, men's, and children's clothing, plus a delightful edit of home goods, the Sézane x Antoinette Poisson collaboration delivers an antidote to the winter blues. Swirling florals arrive in contrasting shades of burgundy and cream; matching sets combine intertwining brocades with geometric, tile-like patterns. My eye also caught on a chili red corduroy matching set and a lace-front quilted jacket—pieces that have all the comfort and coziness winter outfits require, but with a look-at-me-palette that refuses to fade into the background.
Ahead, I've shopped out the Sézane x Antoinette Poisson pieces I'm trusting for a mood boost this November. I may not have visited the Paris workshop myself, but I know wearing these colorful pieces is the next best thing. If Sézane's founder trusts this label for a personality-enhancing print, so do I.
My Sézane x Antoinette Poisson Picks
My days exclusively pairing my rich-girl sweaters to jeans are over. Now, I have these painterly floral corduroy pants to liven up my winter knitwear.
I'm all over the chili flake color trend that spiced up runways this fall. The Sézane x Antoinette Poisson take—a cropped jacket and matching trousers—is destined to turn up the heat on my winter workday outfits.
Bonus: The corduroy pants pair just as nicely with a floral cardigan or a button-down shirt.
I'm recommending this checkerboard sweater to anyone who wanted to shop Belly's Sézane knits from The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.