As a lifelong New Yorker, I often feel pretty set in my style ways. If I were to look elsewhere for inspiration, I'd go to the chic Parisian women who flood my feeds. But because I can’t jet off to France just to shop, I'm hitting up Sézane's archive sale instead.

You probably already know Sézane for its range of luxe sweaters, celeb-favorite finds, and must-shop seasonal drops. But only the most devoted fans know that the brand has a secret archive section is where shoppers can find the very best deals on past releases. Right now, you can snag Sézane’s summer collection at a discount—but don't let that fool you into thinking the pieces won’t work for now: The brand specializes in pieces you can wear forever, and the sale is well-stocked with striped sweaters, dresses, work bags, and more (including some adorable heeled loafers—I’m obsessed).

To save you some time, I curated a list of must-haves from Sézane's archive sale. There’s no telling when the discounts will disappear, so shop now and give your winter capsule wardrobe a Parisian twist.