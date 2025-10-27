Sézane's Winter 2025 Collection Does Cozy Dressing the Chic Parisian Way
Polished sweaters, party-ready dresses, chic jackets, and more to elevate your cold-weather wardrobe.
When I'm looking for inspiration to inform my own personal style, I regularly turn to the dependably chic parisiennes. French fashion has that elusive je ne sais quoi that feels anti-trend, which naturally appeals to me and my minimalist capsule wardrobe. That's also why you'll catch me cozying up in Sézane's just-dropped Winter 2025 collection in the coming months.
The assortment builds on the brand's Fall 2025 sweater line, offering a full cold-weather wardrobe fit for any Francophile like myself. The velvet dresses, skirts, and luxurious coats and jackets are perfect for the holiday party circuit. Meanwhile, the new knits are both cozy enough to snuggle up with on the weekends and certainly polished enough for your cold-weather work outfits. And don't even get me started on boho lace blouses—they jumped straight to the top of my wishlist.
Ahead, I've rounded up the Sézane winter 2025 pieces that stole my heart. Consider this edit your one-way ticket to achieving French girl style for the season ahead—no plane ticket required.
This vest reminds me of an outfit from Nobody Wants This Season 2, so, naturally, I'm obsessed.
If you don't want to wear yet another dress to your cocktail event, this top is a great substitute.
This has a subtle military jacket-vibe that fashion girls are loving right now.
Sézane styled this coat with an all-black outfit, and it's a look I plan on recreating immediately.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.