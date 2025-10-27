When I'm looking for inspiration to inform my own personal style, I regularly turn to the dependably chic parisiennes. French fashion has that elusive je ne sais quoi that feels anti-trend, which naturally appeals to me and my minimalist capsule wardrobe. That's also why you'll catch me cozying up in Sézane's just-dropped Winter 2025 collection in the coming months.

The assortment builds on the brand's Fall 2025 sweater line, offering a full cold-weather wardrobe fit for any Francophile like myself. The velvet dresses, skirts, and luxurious coats and jackets are perfect for the holiday party circuit. Meanwhile, the new knits are both cozy enough to snuggle up with on the weekends and certainly polished enough for your cold-weather work outfits. And don't even get me started on boho lace blouses—they jumped straight to the top of my wishlist.

Ahead, I've rounded up the Sézane winter 2025 pieces that stole my heart. Consider this edit your one-way ticket to achieving French girl style for the season ahead—no plane ticket required.