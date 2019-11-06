Amazon is often regarded as "the everything store"—and for good reason. The e-retailer stocks the latest tech gadgets, clothes and accessories, fresh groceries, and home decor. And it regularly offers deep discounts on virtually everything it sells.

Right now, Amazon has discounted three of its signature home brands: AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam. Whether you're in the market for a simple drying rack or want to spruce up your space with a new rug or lamp, now's your chance to save on some great home goods.

Admittedly, this sale is mostly comprised of frames, planters, light fixtures, and rugs. However, with so many different styles to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect tiny touch for your home (it's all in the details!). We know you don't have all day to sort through the abyss that is Amazon, so we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.