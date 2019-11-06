image
Today's Top Stories
1
Queen Elizabeth Will Go Fur Free
image
2
What Tamara Mellon Wears to Work
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
I Have a Work-Life Imbalance. What Can I Do?
image
5
'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har’el Has Arrived

Amazon's Home Decor Sale Is Here Just in Time for Winter Hibernation

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Amazon is often regarded as "the everything store"—and for good reason. The e-retailer stocks the latest tech gadgets, clothes and accessories, fresh groceries, and home decor. And it regularly offers deep discounts on virtually everything it sells.

Right now, Amazon has discounted three of its signature home brands: AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam. Whether you're in the market for a simple drying rack or want to spruce up your space with a new rug or lamp, now's your chance to save on some great home goods.

Admittedly, this sale is mostly comprised of frames, planters, light fixtures, and rugs. However, with so many different styles to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect tiny touch for your home (it's all in the details!). We know you don't have all day to sort through the abyss that is Amazon, so we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp
Courtesy
Rivet Amazon
SHOP IT

$59
$49.56

Your nightstand has never looked so good, thanks to this trendy glass ball lamp.

2 Gallery Wall Frame
Courtesy
AmazonBasics Amazon
SHOP IT

$49.99
$34.89

Want to flex your interior design muscle with a gallery wall? This option from AmazonBasics will turn your favorite photos from the 'gram into a work of art.

3 Distressed Color Medallion Rug
Courtesy
Rivet Amazon
SHOP IT

$59.49
$50.57

Add this colorful medallion runner to your hallway and your home will be one step closer to becoming the bohemian abode of your dreams.

4 Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack
Courtesy
AmazonBasics Amazon
SHOP IT

$26.06
$21

Laundry day just got a little easier. This laundry rack will give you the space to air dry your delicates while also having the functionality to slip it underneath your bed when you're finished with it. 

5 Rivet Mid-Century Ceramic Planter with Stand
Courtesy
Rivet Amazon
SHOP IT

$54
$45.36

Take your fiddle-leaf fig to new heights (literally!) with this standing planter.

6 Diamond Shape Wall Mirror
Courtesy
Stone & Beam Amazon
SHOP IT

$91.49
$76.49

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? This geometric style from Stone & Beam, of course.

7 Mid-Century Standing Floor Lamp
Courtesy
Rivet Amazon
$72.49
$59.49 (18% off)
SHOP IT

$72.49
$59.49

Calling all mid-century enthusiasts: This floor lamp has your name written all over it. 

8 Picture Frame
Courtesy
AmazonBasics Amazon
SHOP IT

$13.99
$10.70

This simple frame from AmazonBasics will put your favorite Kodak moments front and center. 

9 Modern Geometric Ceramic Planter
Courtesy
Rivet Amazon
SHOP IT

$34.99
$29.73

Found: A planter that's just as pretty as the aloe or monstera you place inside of it. 

10 Traditional Royal Area Rug
Courtesy
Stone & Beam Amazon
SHOP IT

$99.99
$71.39

Area rugs are notoriously pricey, so finding a pretty style under $100 is a mid-week miracle. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image You & Your BFF Can Get Half-Priced Jeans
image Three Words: Everlane's Cashmere Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Amazon Is Selling a Chic Coat for Under $100
image Shop Our Favorite Pieces From Adidas' Sale
image That Viral Amazon Coat Is Back and On Sale
image Anthro Members Are Receiving 25 Percent Off Today
image Everlane Restocked Its Choose What You Pay Section
image Levi's Jeans Are Selling for as Low as $36
image Shop Urban Outfitters' Amazing Sale on Sale
image Shop Brooklinen's Sale & Give Back to a Good Cause