Amazon is often regarded as "the everything store"—and for good reason. The e-retailer stocks the latest tech gadgets, clothes and accessories, fresh groceries, and home decor. And it regularly offers deep discounts on virtually everything it sells.
Right now, Amazon has discounted three of its signature home brands: AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam. Whether you're in the market for a simple drying rack or want to spruce up your space with a new rug or lamp, now's your chance to save on some great home goods.
Admittedly, this sale is mostly comprised of frames, planters, light fixtures, and rugs. However, with so many different styles to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect tiny touch for your home (it's all in the details!). We know you don't have all day to sort through the abyss that is Amazon, so we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.
$59
$49.56
Your nightstand has never looked so good, thanks to this trendy glass ball lamp.
$49.99
$34.89
Want to flex your interior design muscle with a gallery wall? This option from AmazonBasics will turn your favorite photos from the 'gram into a work of art.
$59.49
$50.57
Add this colorful medallion runner to your hallway and your home will be one step closer to becoming the bohemian abode of your dreams.
$26.06
$21
Laundry day just got a little easier. This laundry rack will give you the space to air dry your delicates while also having the functionality to slip it underneath your bed when you're finished with it.
$54
$45.36
Take your fiddle-leaf fig to new heights (literally!) with this standing planter.
$91.49
$76.49
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? This geometric style from Stone & Beam, of course.
$72.49
$59.49
Calling all mid-century enthusiasts: This floor lamp has your name written all over it.
$13.99
$10.70
This simple frame from AmazonBasics will put your favorite Kodak moments front and center.
$34.99
$29.73
Found: A planter that's just as pretty as the aloe or monstera you place inside of it.
$99.99
$71.39
Area rugs are notoriously pricey, so finding a pretty style under $100 is a mid-week miracle.
