Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
If not now, when?
If you want to take your cozy home vibes to the next level, right now Anthropologie is taking 25 percent off its entire furniture and home decor section. Whether you want to invest in some new fashionable furniture, buy a fancy set of wine glasses for your next virtual happy hour, or stock up on candles that transport you to a remote island, Anthro is here to make your space a dream as we adjust to a new normal of working from home. Shop our favorite deals, below.
$248
$186
Transport yourself to a European café—without a passport or plane ticket. Not only do these bistro chairs have a certain je nais se quoi, but they are also suitable for indoor and outdoor atmospheres.
$48
$36
No home is complete without a welcome mat. Thanks to this cheery style, your guests will receive a warm welcome before they even step inside. (You know, once we finish social distancing.)
$14
$10.50
Your morning cup of coffee just got a lot more stylish, thanks to this cheery mug. Designed by Greek illustration Fotini Tikkou, this cup will double as a conversation starter during your next video conference.
$98
$73.50
Illuminate your space with this statement lamp. Is it just me, or does the seashell design practically scream summer?
$18
$13.50
Accessories designer Clare V. recently teamed up with Anthropologie to create a Francophile-fueled collection. Available in several colors and patterns, these dessert plates are très magnifique.
$42
$31.50
Consider this cheeky pot an elevated take on the beloved Chia pet. It doesn't matter if you plant leafy greens or fresh flowers, these pots are just as pretty as the plants you'll place inside to keep you company during these uncertain times.
$88
$66
Can a person ever have too many throw pillows? This set has Mother Nature's seal of approval thanks to its natural dyes from plants and flowers.
$30
$22.50
Give your space a gorgeous glow with Anthropologie's hi-tech lighter. Not only does it use ARC technology for a clean, butane-free ignition, but you can also charge it thanks to its handy USB port.
$16
$12
If you're going to buy a lighter, you might as well restock your candle cabinet. With floral notes of jasmine, gardenia, and white blossoms, this scent is subtle yet perfect for spring.
$98
$73.50
No Netflix and chill session is complete without a cozy blanket. Trust us, you'll want to wrap yourself in this faux fur option for the foreseeable future.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.