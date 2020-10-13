Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

At least you don't have to hide your computer screen from your boss this year...

By Rachel Epstein
street style in paris july 2020
Edward BerthelotGetty Images

Amazon Prime Day always feels overwhelming—namely because there are so many products on sale—but this year we've done the work for you. The annual event takes place on October 13 and 14 for Prime members, with everything from cute leggings to AirPods on sale. Allow yourself to feel a sense of normalcy (without having to hide your computer screen from your boss!) by shopping the absolute best fashion, beauty and home Prime Day deals, ahead. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up here.

1 of 26
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
$58.80

2 of 26
Stan Smith Sneakers
Adidas
$64.48

3 of 26
Mindy Kaling 'Nothing Like I Imagined' Collection
Amazon Original Stories

4 of 26
T3 Cura Hair Dryer
T3
$164.50

5 of 26
Professional 24k Gold CURLBAR
Hot Tools
$103.95
$68.21 (34% off)

6 of 26
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
ELEMIS
$44.80

7 of 26
Women's All Day Comfort High-Waisted Leggings
Core 10
$20.30

8 of 26
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple
$114.99

9 of 26
Down Jacket Hooded Winter Coat
Orolay
$119.99

10 of 26
Google Pixel 4 XL
Google
$549.00

11 of 26
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
FOREO
$71.40

12 of 26
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
$178.00
$68.70 (61% off)

13 of 26
White-Natural Decor Planter Live Indoor Plant
Costa Farms
$27.99

14 of 26
Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
REN Clean Skincare
$38.00

15 of 26
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
Ultimate Ears
$89.99

16 of 26
Women's Jully Tiger Midi Skirt
re:named
$50.00
$42.50 (15% off)

17 of 26
Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker
Reebok
$69.95

18 of 26
Honeydew Intimates Women's Starseeker Lounge Set
Honeydew
$54.00
$45.90 (15% off)

19 of 26
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings
Alo Yoga
$110.00
$80.39 (27% off)

20 of 26
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
$79.99

21 of 26
Instant Pot
Instant Pot
$49.99

22 of 26
Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer
L'Oreal Paris
$17.33

23 of 26
Women's Printed Living Easy Sweatpants
Beyond Yoga
$69.30

24 of 26
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) With Smart Plug
Amazon
$23.99

25 of 26
Eucerin Original Healing Cream
Eucerin
$30.36
$23.04 (24% off)

26 of 26
The Stunner Step Hem Ankle Jeans
MOTHER
$205.00
$174.25 (15% off)

The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anny Sale
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
