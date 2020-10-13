The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day always feels overwhelming—namely because there are so many products on sale—but this year we've done the work for you. The annual event takes place on October 13 and 14 for Prime members, with everything from cute leggings to AirPods on sale. Allow yourself to feel a sense of normalcy (without having to hide your computer screen from your boss!) by shopping the absolute best fashion, beauty and home Prime Day deals, ahead. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up here.