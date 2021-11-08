When we talk about luxuries, we often think of cozy gifts and beautifully designed handbags—but luxury is about investing in your own pleasure, too, and a great way to do that is to buy a sex toy that works magic. Black Friday is the best time of year to invest in, well, just about anything you've had your eye on all year long, whether it's a toy for you and your partner or one designed to simulate oral sex for a party of one. To help you start the next year with a bang (and end 2021 on a really, really great note), we've put together a master guide to the best sex toy deals during Black Friday 2021.

Whether you're looking to peruse a brand or website that has a great selection of sex toys that are all on sale, or just want to know whether your favorite vibrator has gone on major sale—and how to get it delivered ASAP—consider the below your one-stop-shop to sex toys this Black Friday.

The Best Black Friday Sex Toy Deals

Dame

Between November 19-29, you can get 20 percent off everything available on . This site was founded in 2014 by a sexologist (Alexandra Fine) and an MIT engineer (Janet Liberman), and remains focused solely on female pleasure with products that work. They're the brand behind , the most crowdfunded sex toy in history—and if you can't decide what you want? Take their to find out which toy is right for you.

OhMiBod

Between November 26-29, you can get 25 percent off everything at OhMiBod the code BLACKFRIDAY. OhMiBod describes itself as "the energy behind the teledildonics revolution," and boasts dozens of products that are as tech-savvy as you get—including a number of Bluetooth-enabled, remote-controlled vibrators for long distance couples to enjoy together when they're apart.

Lovehoney

If you sign up for early access to Black Friday sale, you'll get up to 60 percent off select sex toys from November 17. If you miss early access, prices will be slashed across the site between 25-28. And yes, you read that right—Lovehoney is taking up to 60 percent off across its site, including its beloved line of The site sells everything from lingerie and bondage bear to lubricants and every kind of sex toy imaginable. And if you can't decide? Invest in a for your best December ever.

Womanizer

Between November 24-December 3, you can get 20 percent off everything on . Unlike many of the other online stores on this list, which boast many different kinds of sex toy, Womanizer focuses on just one kind: oral sex simulators, which they develop using "Pleasure Air technology" that combines pulses and massaging sensations. There are more than a dozen different kinds of Womanizer, but you can't go wrong with any one. With many of the toys typically priced at over $100, they're perfect candidates for a Black Friday investment.

Adam & Eve

On November 26 (Black Friday), you can get 50 percent off one item at Adam & Eve; on November 27 and 28, you can get 45 percent off one item; and on November 29 (Cyber Monday), you can get 50 percent off one item. As one of the most established sex toy retailers, you can find almost everything you're looking for (and plenty of things you've never even thought of) on From masturbators like the Fleshlight to vibrators, dildos, lingerie, accessories, and more, Adam & Eve is known for slashing its prices over the Black Friday weekend, so they're a great go-to if you don't know what you're looking for.

