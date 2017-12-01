Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Was Asked About Being with Meghan Markle "As a Ginger" and His Reaction Is Legendary

😂 😂 😂 😂

Getty
Dec 1, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first engagement as a royal couple today, looking completely in love as they worked the crowds in Nottingham. And while for the most part the pair kept their cool and said "very nice to meet you!" about 10,000 times, Prince Harry was caught off guard when a red-headed man asked him how it felt to be with Meghan as a "ginger." The conversation went something like this:

Random man: "How does it feel being a ginger, with Meghan?"

Harry, laughing/blushing: "It's great isn't it?! Unbelievable!"

Harry's response/face/this entire interaction is truly iconic.

