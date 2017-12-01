Prince Harry Was Asked About Being with Meghan Markle "As a Ginger" and His Reaction Is Legendary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first engagement as a royal couple today, looking completely in love as they worked the crowds in Nottingham. And while for the most part the pair kept their cool and said "very nice to meet you!" about 10,000 times, Prince Harry was caught off guard when a red-headed man asked him how it felt to be with Meghan as a "ginger." The conversation went something like this:

Random man: "How does it feel being a ginger, with Meghan?"

Harry, laughing/blushing: "It's great isn't it?! Unbelievable!"

Video: Hilarious from a red-headed member of the crowd asking Harry how it felt to be with #Meghan 'as a ginger'. 'It's great, isn't it?!' He replied. #Harry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/taPpdytTVJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017

Harry's response/face/this entire interaction is truly iconic.