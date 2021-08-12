Marie Claire UK and Net-A-Porter Have Curated the Shelfie of Your Dreams

If you're like us, there are probably a few items lingering in your online shopping cart at all times, just waiting to be claimed. Hey, we're as indecisive as you are, especially when it comes to switching up our skincare routines or virtually swatching new lipsticks until our eyes burn. Thankfully, our chic counterparts across the pond have decided to streamline that process and partner with one of our favorite and most tempting retailers to make stacking your medicine cabinet and makeup bags as simple as clicking. Enter the Marie Claire Beauty Edit: an exclusive beauty shopping platform launched by Marie Claire UK in partnership with Net-A-Porter that puts all your options and expert opinions in one glamorous place.

Curation is key in this special partnership, which was created to be a destination for both beauty mavens and avid shoppers. MC UK's editorial team, led by Senior Digital Beauty Editor Katie Thomas, used their expertise to hand select each and every product, which means you're shopping the personal picks of the actual pros.

And it's not just makeup: from fragrances to hair tools to skin devices on the cutting edge of aesthetic tech, you're getting a complete roundup of the best of the best this year. So whether you're rejiggering your routine to include more sustainable packaging or chasing down a lipstick to practice a viral TikTok trend with, all your new faves are available on one convenient platform along with input from the experts.

