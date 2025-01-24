PSA: Valentine's Day is coming up soon. To celebrate the special day, you can do a few things to really set the mood, like buy some flowers, cook a delicious meal (or order in), and light up a luxurious candle . While I can't necessarily help with the first two, I specialize in the candle department—and found the 15 best Valentine’s Day candles to prove it.

As I selected the perfect candles for this list, I first considered the aromas that evoke romance. Warm vanilla fragrances immediately came to mind, as did any of the major floral scents like rose and jasmine . Then I found candles with cheeky, on-the-nose names like Snif's "Big Flirt" and Maison Margiela Replica's "On a Date" or "Afternoon Delight." In the end, I found options that are sexy but not overpowering. None of these are cloyingly sweet, either—these are the grown-up options that aim to please, not give you (or your guests) a headache. Plus, they hail from editor-favorite brands like Diptyque, Byredo , Jo Malone London, and more.

No matter how you're spending the day, my tried-and-true Valentine's Day candles will always burn for you.

Diptyque Classic Candles (Valentine’s Day Edition) - Baies and Roses $160 at Diptyque There's a reason every editor on the Marie Claire team is obsessed with Diptyque's candles—they're perfect. You'll love this limited-edition duo because it contains the brand's two best-selling scents: Baies and Roses. It combines the tangy fruitiness of blackcurrant berries with fresh roses for a romantic scent combo.

Phlur Missing Person Candle $45 at Phlur Phlur's Missing Person scent was inspired by intimacy and being wrapped in your loved ones' arms, making it the perfect candle to light up Valentine's Day. It contains a delicate blend of musk, sandalwood, jasmine, neroli, and orange flowers that isn't overpowering—more like a hug in candle form.

Maison Margiela Replica on a Date Scented Candle 5.8 Oz. $70 at Bloomingdale's Maison Margiela's scents are all about recreating specific memories, and On a Date hits the nail on the head. While out with your special someone, you feel warm, sparkling, and lively. Maison Margiela copies those emotions through floral and earthy notes like blackcurrant, rose, and patchouli. Let this candle transport you to a far-off dinner date at an Italian winery.

Byredo Burning Rose Candle $47 at Nordstrom Roses are the quintessential Valentine's Day flower, so it only makes sense to light a rose-scented candle. However, if you're looking for a nontraditional take on the popular floral, Byredo's Burning Rose will be up your alley. This candle gives rose an edgy flair with leather, birch, and ebony notes.

Snif Big Flirt Scented Candle $46 at Ulta Beauty Aside from its cheeky name and festive jar, Big Flirt is essentially Valentine's Day wrapped into one candle. Picture the scent of chocolate-covered strawberries with a glass of champagne and a bouquet, and you get Big Flirt. It's a gourmand and mixes in fruitier notes for a well-balanced scent.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Candle $125 at Nordstrom Baccarat Rouge 540 is the luxury perfume to end all luxury perfumes, so if you want to impress someone—or treat yourself—on Valentine's Day, have this aroma in the air. Often imitated but never duplicated, this scent combines amber, floral, and woody notes for an unforgettable olfactory experience. Light it, and soon, you'll see why this scent is considered the It Girl perfume. Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna have both copped to wearing it.

Venus ET Fleur Chérie Amour Candle $89 at Venus ET Fleur This candle is all about honoring first love with its irresistibly sweet scent. Key notes like grapefruit, lychee, rose, cedar, and tonka bean are equal parts sweet, floral, and woody. Also, the jar is so gorgeous that you'll want it as a keepsake long after its wax runs out.

Nest New York Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Candle $48 at Sephora $20 at Amazon $48 at Bergdorf Goodman If I have a candle burning, nine times out of 10, it's from Nest New York. Every scent is irresistible and lingers long after I blow out the flame. For Valentine's Day, opt for Himalayan Salt & Rosewater, a fresh floral scent that's soft, airy, and sparkling. You don't have to light it for long before your entire room is enveloped in the inviting aroma.

Tom Ford Fabulous Candle $140 at Nordstrom The name says it all—light it as you're getting ready for date night, and you'll step out feeling fabulous. You get earthy lavender and sage, warm almond and vanilla, plus leather and blonde wood all wrapped into one jar.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Scented Home Candle $82 at Nordstrom You can't go wrong with a Jo Malone London fragrance. The Megan Markle-approved brand is known for its elegant, rich-smelling candles and perfumes, and its Peony & Blush Suede scent is no different. It's a delicate fragrance that opens up with red apples and peonies with the subtle warmth of suede.

Snif Guilty Pleasure Scented Candle $48 at Ulta This candle will have you wanting to indulge in the sweeter things in life—literally. Every decadent dessert you may enjoy on the holiday is represented. Think: raspberries, candy hearts, fluffy meringue, almond cake, sugar, and vanilla bean butter. The adorable pink jar also makes it a great Galentine's Day gift.

Nette Queen Candle $82 at Sephora Meant to be equal parts smokey and sweet, this candle combines honey, hay, vanilla, charcoal, and resin for a totally unique scent. The notes list may sound strange, but the distinct blend is inviting, warm, and comforting—like drinking a cup of herbal tea in the countryside.

Maison Margiela Replica Afternoon Delight Scented Candle $70 at Sephora Picture this: You're relaxing in a Parisian café and enjoying the sweet smell of pastries in the air—that's the feeling this candle evokes. With madeleine accord and notes of Madagascar vanilla and sandalwood, you can't help but feel warm, cozy, and comforted every time you light this candle.

Glossier Sandstone Candle $45 at Glossier Glossier's You perfumes rank high on my list of favorites, but if you're not familiar, let me introduce you to the brand's range of matching candles. Not only do the chic vessels serve as low-key home decor, but the scents are elevated and lush, which is why they are almost always sold out. However, you can still get your hands on the brand's newest release, Sandstone, a fresh, Big Sur-inspired blend of sandalwood, clary sage, and fig leaf.

Trudon Giambattista Valli Classic Candle, Rose Poivre $135 at Neiman Marcus Any fashion lover will appreciate the story behind this luxury pick. To commemorate Giambattista Valli's first store opening in 2010, Trudon partnered with the designer to create this chic and elegant scent. Essentially, this candle celebrates the best in floral fragrances with notes of rose, neroli, gardenia, jasmine, magnolia, and more—flower lovers, this one's for you.