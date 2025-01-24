The 15 Best Valentine's Day Candles Aim to Please
Light your fire.
PSA: Valentine's Day is coming up soon. To celebrate the special day, you can do a few things to really set the mood, like buy some flowers, cook a delicious meal (or order in), and light up a luxurious candle. While I can't necessarily help with the first two, I specialize in the candle department—and found the 15 best Valentine’s Day candles to prove it.
As I selected the perfect candles for this list, I first considered the aromas that evoke romance. Warm vanilla fragrances immediately came to mind, as did any of the major floral scents like rose and jasmine. Then I found candles with cheeky, on-the-nose names like Snif's "Big Flirt" and Maison Margiela Replica's "On a Date" or "Afternoon Delight." In the end, I found options that are sexy but not overpowering. None of these are cloyingly sweet, either—these are the grown-up options that aim to please, not give you (or your guests) a headache. Plus, they hail from editor-favorite brands like Diptyque, Byredo, Jo Malone London, and more.
No matter how you're spending the day, my tried-and-true Valentine's Day candles will always burn for you.
There's a reason every editor on the Marie Claire team is obsessed with Diptyque's candles—they're perfect. You'll love this limited-edition duo because it contains the brand's two best-selling scents: Baies and Roses. It combines the tangy fruitiness of blackcurrant berries with fresh roses for a romantic scent combo.
Phlur's Missing Person scent was inspired by intimacy and being wrapped in your loved ones' arms, making it the perfect candle to light up Valentine's Day. It contains a delicate blend of musk, sandalwood, jasmine, neroli, and orange flowers that isn't overpowering—more like a hug in candle form.
Maison Margiela's scents are all about recreating specific memories, and On a Date hits the nail on the head. While out with your special someone, you feel warm, sparkling, and lively. Maison Margiela copies those emotions through floral and earthy notes like blackcurrant, rose, and patchouli. Let this candle transport you to a far-off dinner date at an Italian winery.
Roses are the quintessential Valentine's Day flower, so it only makes sense to light a rose-scented candle. However, if you're looking for a nontraditional take on the popular floral, Byredo's Burning Rose will be up your alley. This candle gives rose an edgy flair with leather, birch, and ebony notes.
Aside from its cheeky name and festive jar, Big Flirt is essentially Valentine's Day wrapped into one candle. Picture the scent of chocolate-covered strawberries with a glass of champagne and a bouquet, and you get Big Flirt. It's a gourmand and mixes in fruitier notes for a well-balanced scent.
Baccarat Rouge 540 is the luxury perfume to end all luxury perfumes, so if you want to impress someone—or treat yourself—on Valentine's Day, have this aroma in the air. Often imitated but never duplicated, this scent combines amber, floral, and woody notes for an unforgettable olfactory experience. Light it, and soon, you'll see why this scent is considered the It Girl perfume. Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna have both copped to wearing it.
This candle is all about honoring first love with its irresistibly sweet scent. Key notes like grapefruit, lychee, rose, cedar, and tonka bean are equal parts sweet, floral, and woody. Also, the jar is so gorgeous that you'll want it as a keepsake long after its wax runs out.
If I have a candle burning, nine times out of 10, it's from Nest New York. Every scent is irresistible and lingers long after I blow out the flame. For Valentine's Day, opt for Himalayan Salt & Rosewater, a fresh floral scent that's soft, airy, and sparkling. You don't have to light it for long before your entire room is enveloped in the inviting aroma.
The name says it all—light it as you're getting ready for date night, and you'll step out feeling fabulous. You get earthy lavender and sage, warm almond and vanilla, plus leather and blonde wood all wrapped into one jar.
You can't go wrong with a Jo Malone London fragrance. The Megan Markle-approved brand is known for its elegant, rich-smelling candles and perfumes, and its Peony & Blush Suede scent is no different. It's a delicate fragrance that opens up with red apples and peonies with the subtle warmth of suede.
This candle will have you wanting to indulge in the sweeter things in life—literally. Every decadent dessert you may enjoy on the holiday is represented. Think: raspberries, candy hearts, fluffy meringue, almond cake, sugar, and vanilla bean butter. The adorable pink jar also makes it a great Galentine's Day gift.
Meant to be equal parts smokey and sweet, this candle combines honey, hay, vanilla, charcoal, and resin for a totally unique scent. The notes list may sound strange, but the distinct blend is inviting, warm, and comforting—like drinking a cup of herbal tea in the countryside.
Picture this: You're relaxing in a Parisian café and enjoying the sweet smell of pastries in the air—that's the feeling this candle evokes. With madeleine accord and notes of Madagascar vanilla and sandalwood, you can't help but feel warm, cozy, and comforted every time you light this candle.
Glossier's You perfumes rank high on my list of favorites, but if you're not familiar, let me introduce you to the brand's range of matching candles. Not only do the chic vessels serve as low-key home decor, but the scents are elevated and lush, which is why they are almost always sold out. However, you can still get your hands on the brand's newest release, Sandstone, a fresh, Big Sur-inspired blend of sandalwood, clary sage, and fig leaf.
Any fashion lover will appreciate the story behind this luxury pick. To commemorate Giambattista Valli's first store opening in 2010, Trudon partnered with the designer to create this chic and elegant scent. Essentially, this candle celebrates the best in floral fragrances with notes of rose, neroli, gardenia, jasmine, magnolia, and more—flower lovers, this one's for you.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Just Revealed a Gift Travis Kelce Had Made for Taylor Swift’s Birthday
She's just very casually dropping inner circle knowledge.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Bella Hadid Channels a 2010s Tumblr Girl
Even models are tapping into the long-awaited boot-and-legging renaissance.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Celebrities With Boundary-Pushing Personal Style
Distinct, bold, and original, these stars' looks rarely disappoint.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Valentine's Day Beauty: The Sexiest Scents
Here are the most alluring new scents from three brands that know how to heed Cupid's call to action.
By Marie Claire Published